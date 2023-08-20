Legend has it that Prince William, son of Henry I of England, was aboard a ship that was lost at sea. Only one or two survived the catastrophe. The story says that the nobleman in charge of the young prince was a very proud man. He went into the captain’s room and discussed the course with him. The captain said he was sailing the ship in a certain direction because on his last voyage, he had discovered a rock at a certain point. The nobleman pointed to the chart and insisted that there was no rock because it was not charted and ordered the captain to go straight on, under pain of death. The captain was forced to obey. The ship went aground on the rock and was lost.
Many a person has charted a course for their life that they feel will lead them to Heaven, only to end up in catastrophe. Unlike the legend of Prince William, the course for eternal life with Christ in Heaven is charted through the Bible, God’s Word. If a person is willing to read and believe through faith that Jesus Christ is the only way to reach Heaven’s shore, they will arrive safely.
Notice what Jesus stated to Martha, Lazarus’ sister, in John 11:25-26, “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?” My question to you is, “believest thou this?” Think about it.