Isaiah 53:4-5 says, “Surely He hath borne our griefs and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem Him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.”
A father by the name of Jim Miller shared an experience about his daughter many years ago when she was nine years of age. The family had planned a vacation at Sea World, which his daughter was looking forward to with much anticipation. Unfortunately, she became very ill the night before and had to be taken to the hospital. They performed multiple tests with no success and then the doctors stated they wanted to perform one more. It was a spinal tap, which would be painful. Mr. Miller stayed in the room through the procedure hugging his daughter face to face as the needle was put it. Her repeated cries due to the pain was heartrending to him, but due to his love for her and her welfare, he had to allow it.
Over 2000 years ago God the Father allowed God the Son (Jesus Christ) to go through the most agonizing and heartrending ordeal- His death on the cross. It wasn’t for Jesus’ sake, but ours. Due to God’s love for us, that He endured it all (John 3:16, 15:13)!
Jesus took our place on the cross and endured all the pain, humiliation, and brokenness. If, however, you fail to receive Him by faith as your Savior, that suffering Jesus endured will be for naught. Have you received Christ as your Savior and received His payment for your life?
Think about it.