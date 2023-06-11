“Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)
Thank God for the Prince of Peace! Anybody go through anything difficult this week? How is your “peace meter”? Is it peaking out? Or has fear and frustration stolen your joy? Our peace does not come from extreme indifference or laziness, nor is it from becoming so spiritual that we turn our head to ignore or fail to notice a problem. It is being so confident in God’s love that you know, regardless of the battles and the difficulties in your circumstances, that “Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.” We don’t become self-assured – we become God-assured!
Wow, what a week I’ve had. Sometimes the enemy attacks us with such ferocity that you just can’t deny the fact you are in his sights for a time. It’s in times like these you are glad you are covered in prayer by others who love you. I pray every day that the Lord would send His angels to have charge over me and my family – as well as the church. I also plead the blood of Jesus over each one daily. The Bible says to pray without ceasing, but that doesn’t mean closing your eyes in your bedroom closet and remaining there 24 hours each day. It does mean that we allow His Spirit to have rule over our own, and we listen to each request of the King.
I have no doubt there were angels surrounding us when we had an accident – it is a fact. This is the age-old question of “Why did it happen in the first place?” There are many answers to that, but He does say we will all suffer affliction and go through trials. Our faith is strengthened each time we see Him overcome or avert a disaster or anything that could cause us serious danger. In the military, when a troop is on a mission, his or her Commander is responsible for the safety and care of that soldier when they are in obedience. Our Commander in Chief – the Commander of the Lord of Hosts – takes responsibility for us as we walk in faithful obedience to His will and purpose.
To wage effective spiritual warfare, we have to understand spiritual authority! If I walked across the road and yelled at your child, “Go in the house and clean your room,” first of all, that would be just wrong. But I don’t have the authority to order your children to do anything unless it has been given to me. Spiritual authority is not forcing your will upon another. It’s also not judging things with just our intellect or with what we see with our eyes. Victory that comes from spiritual authority never comes from our emotions or our carnal wisdom. Victory over attacks, victory through spiritual authority comes by refusing to judge by what our eyes see or our ears hear, and by trusting that what God has promised will come to pass!
We will never know Christ’s victory in its fullness until we stop reacting humanly to our circumstances. When you truly have authority over something you can look at that thing without worry, fear, or anxiety. Your peace is the proof of your victory. That’s not your head in the sand, but it is knowing Who is in control! He knows the number of hairs on your head. Nothing ever happens that He is not aware of. And His Spirit lives in you, with Jesus ever living to make intercession for you!
When Jesus quelled the terrible storm, He did so by not fighting against the elements, but by exercising His authority through the peace He possessed! Nor did Jesus fear the storm. When the enemy seems to have you in his sights, you don’t fight him through fear, but rather by standing in the authority you have been given through your position in Jesus Christ. You are a child of the Most High God! All that He has is yours. Whether your battle be on the job, in a relationship with a spouse or child, or with a bill collector – don’t fight with your emotions of rage, anger, bitterness, hopelessness, or retaliation.
The Word tells us concerning our war, the battle is not yours, but Mine. “A soft answer turneth away wrath.” (Proverbs 15:1a) Let God deal with it. He knows the dirty details, and He knows how to make you come out ahead and more blessed than you were before. Our own natural weaponry just gets us and others wounded or killed in the spirit. God truly can be trusted with your pain. He knows your pain. He bore it all on the cross so you wouldn’t have to serve your time in the spiritual prison house. And that place is one you never want to visit.
Satan’s arsenal consists of fear, doubt, self-pity, and lies. Each of those weapons was created against us to steal our peace, thus causing us to lose our faith in our authority over him. In fact, the Bible says “No weapon formed against you will prosper.” (Isaiah 54:17) When broken down, this actually teaches us that the enemy actually studies each one of us to find our weak points. He then takes all the time he needs to fashion just the right weapon to hit us right square in the heart. Do you want to know where the enemy is coming against you? Wherever it is you don’t have peace. Conversely, wherever you have victory, you have peace. Thank God when I was attacked this past week, I never once lost my peace. And it only caused me to sharpen my arrows that were sent against the enemy of my soul. What are our weapons made of? The Word of God. The imps of darkness are not threatened by just anybody – but they run away as fast as they can from each one who has been entrusted with the authority of God’s power, deliverance, healing, His will!
Paul tells us to be “in no way alarmed by your opponents – which is a sign of destruction for them, but of salvation for you.” (Phil. 1:28) Your peace, your immovable stand upon the Word of God, is a sign that you are positioned correctly in perfect submission to the will of God. The very fact you are “in no way alarmed” by your adversary is a sign that you have authority over him – and unlike the neighbor’s kid, I have authority, as do you, to send him packing.
Peace is spiritual power. A peacemaker is not just somebody who protests against war; he is one who is one with God and wherever he goes, God is with him. Peace should emanate from us the way light and heat radiate from fire. In the battles of life, your peace is actually a weapon! Your faith boldly declares to all the spirits of the air that you are not going to be one who falls for the enemy! Jesus was and remains the Prince of Peace, and that is what sends demons fleeing. Confidence alone is not it. Again, it is confidence in the One who has given you power to tread over serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy. We don’t just have the gun – we wear the badge that heaven and earth recognize. Ruminate on that as you face your destiny today! Refuse fear. Stomp on doubt. Keep your peace, guard it. Nothing is impossible to him who believeth. Amen!
This article was originally published in 2011.