“Wherefore we would have come unto you, again and again, … but Satan hindered us.” (1 Thessalonians 2:18)
If you or I are ever going to do anything significant for the Kingdom of God, we better remember that the devil isn’t going to be too delighted about it. He will try to stop us, set us up, and do just about anything to keep us off track. He may even try to set traps of temptations to propose a new idea which is meant to eat all your time and strength. The last thing he wants for you to do is to step right into the center of God’s will for your life, because he knows the moment you do, mighty and powerful things will begin to happen that will negatively affect his dark kingdom. So understand this – he will try every trick to get you distracted and lured away from your destiny from today and every day forward.
You see, Satan is not like Jesus. He can’t predict the future, nor can he be in all places at all times as God can. He is not all-knowing, so he depends on lures – lies, deceit, theft, confusion, or the lusts of the flesh – to trick you through his assignments and plans made by studying your actions and life. Even though Satan knows his time on earth is quickly drawing to a close, he will go to any measure to discover your Achilles’ heel in order to fashion a weapon for the sole purpose of destroying you. Satan is no myth, and Jesus was not a mythical character. There is truly a light side and a dark side. You are no match for Satan in your own strength and cleverness. It is only as you dwell “under the shadow of His wings” – leaning and trusting completely surrendered in Him – that those weapons will not be effective in your life.
In First Thessalonians 2:18, Paul gave us his own testimony of how Satan tried to hinder him from doing what God had put in his heart to do. He wrote, “Wherefore we would have come unto you, (more than once), but Satan hindered us.”
The word “hindered” is the Greek word egkopto, which described a “runner who was elbowed out of the race by a fellow runner.” It was also used to depict the “breaking up of a road to make it impassable for travelers.” This kind of impasse made it impossible for a person to get where he was trying to go. As a result, the traveler’s trip was hindered, delayed, and postponed. The traveler could search for another route, but it would take a lot of effort and would always waste precious time, especially on time-sensitive missions. By using this word, Paul let us know that demonic attacks gave him trouble on numerous occasions. Satan craftily fought to delay advances of Paul’s mission for the Lord through arranging unexpected troubles and perplexing problems. But Paul didn’t sit down and cry or throw in the towel and give up. Nor did he begin to doubt his ability to hear God’s voice and thus let himself be derailed from his destiny and purpose.
I can think of many times when I know I heard God tell me to do something, or be somewhere to minister to someone, and something prevented it from happening. Or times when I know He instructed me to embark on a project only to have one problem after another halt it. Now, there are times when we are too full of the cares of life and not full of the Holy Spirit, and we begin some mission that God was in no way invested in. But we can be assured if we seek Him, and stay in His Word and in prayer, and ask for ears to hear, that God will encourage us by thwarting the enemy’s tricks – and in doing so, build up our faith. Paul was a man of faith, and he refused to let the enemy discourage his purpose for each day of his life.
An example of this is the day Paul left the city of Ephesus because his life was in danger. (Acts 19 and 20) Paul had invested three years of his life in the believers at Ephesus. When he left, he could have whined, “I can’t believe these people! They don’t appreciate a thing I have done for them. I have sacrificed, asking for nothing in return – but they refused to listen. God, why did you let this happen? You know how much I love the leaders of that city! Now the door is shut. Everything I’ve worked for has been in vain. I’ll never see my friends again. What a waste of my time!”
But Paul decided to trust in God and not live by what appeared to be happening. He chose to have faith in his ability to hear the Lord and in God’s promises to never leave him or lead him on a wild goose chase. So Paul went to a town called Miletus, rented a facility, and called for the elders of Ephesus to just come meet him there instead! Why resign in defeat just because Satan threw an impasse in the pot to hinder, delay, or kill the mission he was convinced was God’s will? Paul knew there was more than one way to skin a cat.
So friends – why should you or I give up just because the devil tries to get in our way and make our road impassable? Whether it concerns a promise of a new job, or a healing in a broken relationship, or a child who confesses they want no part in Jesus? What about a deliverance from an addiction? Or believing for enough money to pay the house payment? Or, what about getting the cold shoulder from someone you believe Jesus said would lay down his nets and follow you as you follow Christ?
We must be determined to do what the Lord commands us to do even if the devil tries to get in the way. If not, we might as well quit now and eat, drink, and be merry! Satan knows he’s going down, and he isn’t going down without a fight – just like he isn’t going to stand by idly and allow you to reap the harvest of souls who the Father gave his Son to save! Why do you think God tells us to not go one day without putting on the whole armor of God so we can withstand the fiery darts of the evil one? Every time a couple hangs on and allows reconciliation to take place in their broken marriage covenant, it works as a testimony and gives hope to others! That, my friends, is a testimony!
You can do anything God calls you to do! And if you are reading this and you say to yourself, “That might work for others, but it’s over for me. There’s no hope. I will never receive answers to my prayers, I’m not even worthy,” you are allowing a trick, a lie of the devil, to barricade you in your foxhole. The problem is, you and I are not promised tomorrow. Don’t keep putting off accepting the free gift of total forgiveness from your Heavenly Father, because you may wait too long, and we are talking about eternity.
If Jesus returned tomorrow, what would He say about what you have done with your time, your money, your talents? You won’t be able to say, “Oh wow man, You really are real! Can I get in now?” The Word says that today is the day of salvation. Swallow your pride. Dump your greed and envy and self-centered life, because believe me, it won’t be an issue on that day. You brought nothing into this world – and you’ll take nothing out. What you can do is not allow Satan’s hindrances and roadblocks or discouragement stop you from your calling and from laying up treasures in heaven where no thief can steal. God’s will for your life is mighty! Why do you think he is putting up such a fight against you day after day? If he can get you to give up, he can then chalk up another one for everlasting darkness and fire with him.
So dig in your heels. Set your face like a flint. Go on the offense and determine today that you will not listen to his filthy lies one more minute. Commit yourself to pressing onward, regardless of the opposition. Fight the good fight of faith. Soon, and very soon, the world as we know it will be one terrifying place – and we, the church of Jesus Christ will be the refuge and the lighthouse to which they will run. On that final day, you will cast your crowns at the feet of the One who has been faithful to you since the day you were born – for such a time as this – and realize that life has just begun. Eternal life before the very Throne of the Creator of all. Ruminate on that!
This article was originally published in 2012.