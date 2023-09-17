“Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled.” (Hebrews 12:15)
It will happen. Let's face it. As we walk our Christian lives day after day, people let us down. One common phrase repeated by many is “stuff happens.” What happens when it feels overwhelming and unfair – and we refuse to surrender our hurts, our anger, and our baggage from past grievances to the Lord? We either carry a chip on our shoulder or we “stuff it.”
I used to love to go to great garage sales around here, especially when our three girls were young. I really enjoyed going to sales where they handed you a sack and told you that everything you could stuff in the bag was only five dollars. Now that was a fun challenge. I would pack, twist, squeeze, roll, and fold as many articles of clothing I could possibly fit into the bag. I can attest to a fact however – you can only stuff so much into something before it explodes! Whether it was the bottom of the bag or one of the sides, I would take my bag to check out and sheepishly hand over ten dollars to prevent serious humiliation. It's a scientific law – there is a limit to how much of anything can be filled into a limited space.
We are no different! Our hearts and souls have limited space as human beings. Did you know that stress is not always a bad thing? God created us with a valve that will release in some venue should we ever reach that critical mass of emotions in our inner melting pot! We are not exempt from exploding when we have collected stuff. Stuff as a verb is pushing down all those feelings and thoughts – all those potential releases – to either try to impress God or others or sometimes out of fear of rejection or additional offenses and retaliation. Stuff as a noun ranges from deep-rooted childhood feelings of anger, unfairness, rejection, inadequacy, as well as parts and pieces of stuff carried all the way through and including this very day.
It can be so embarrassing for a “stuffer” to reach their point of eruption and proceed to dump on some poor soul in a way that causes them to appear psychotic, unbalanced, and just plain cruel. That is why God commanded us to never go to bed angry, with unresolved issues causing our soul to have to place those feelings somewhere!
I read a fascinating article in Scientific American once on the human brain. We were created in such a way that when we confront a problem or challenge of some type and we resolve it, those memories and attached feelings are stored in a certain area of the brain. However, if we take those same problems, fears, projects, misunderstandings, and we do not resolve and “close the file” on them, they are stored in an entirely different part of the brain – a part that runs like a projector 24 hours a day. This study concluded that this is one cause of some of the strange dreams we have, such as showing up for work undressed or running down a dark alley fleeing from an unseen enemy. The conclusion was this was a major cause of insomnia – stuffing.
What eventually happens if a person doesn't surrender their hurts and grievances to the Lord each day?
“Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled.” (Hebrews 12:15) The words “trouble you” are from the Greek word enochleo, which means to “trouble, to harass, or to severely annoy.” It refers to something inside that bothers and upsets us so much that we are constantly pestered by it (remember the study above) and the thoughts it brings. The word enochleo pictures a person who is continually troubled, harassed, and annoyed by thoughts of how they have been wronged somehow. The offended (stuffed) person is so troubled that they are almost emotionally immobilized. Instead of moving on in life, he or she gets stuck in the muck of those experiences, where he wallows day after day until he eventually dumps in some irrational manner on some unfortunate person. If he doesn't obey the Word and deal with it God's way, he will eventually fulfill the next part of the verse – “Lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and many be defiled.”
The word “defiled” is the Greek word miaini, which means “to spill, to spot, or to stain.” “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” (Matthew 12:34) According to Jesus, what you are full of is exactly what you will talk about and eventually explode about. Like a rising river, what you have stuffed inside of yourself – if not corrected by the Spirit of God – will eventually flood out of the banks of your soul, gush forth out of your mouth, and adversely affect everyone around you. This is what happens when we fail to deal with our hearts and instead collect wrong attitudes to fester inside our souls. When this happens, our horrible words taint, spot, soil, and ruin the way others see us and possibly the one we are dumping about. By allowing things to remain in us and pile up to the point of eruption, we end up sliming other people with our load of bad attitudes and perceptions with destructive words.
What a pity to dump all our negative feelings and garbage on friends, co-workers, children, spouses, and loved ones, defiling them with a spiritual problem that can potentially hound them for years – or worse yet, cause them to form a completely tainted and wrong opinion of someone who doesn't deserve it and pays with sudden undeserved negative attitudes or words that come up out of nowhere, totally undeserved. It is much easier to go to God daily and deal with your pain and frustration His way rather than let out a flood of filth that you would never be able to totally clean up and undo.
So today I urge you to let the Holy Spirit help you overcome your inward struggles. As you do, you will keep yourself and those around you free from bitterness. Pray this prayer: “Lord Jesus, I confess I need your help and grace to monitor the condition of my heart every single day and regulate what comes out of my mouth. Let my words be seasoned with grace so those near me will be positively affected and impacted by hope and Your love. Help me speak words of kindness. Help me forgive those who have wounded me in the past and whose deeds are part of my stuffing. I want to be forgiven every day of all my shortcomings and mistakes – my sins. I want to forgive as I want to be forgiven. Please allow my rest to return so I may be a living testimony of the powerful, endless, and all-consuming love of Jesus Christ. Thank you Father. Please heal those I have defiled in my ignorance. Lead and guide me and my thoughts, words, and deeds every day. In Jesus Name. Amen.”
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
Ruminate on that.
This article was originally published in 2012.