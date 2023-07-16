“Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:11)
Left unchecked, your flesh will try to run you over, take charge of your emotions, and promote laziness in your life. It will tell you that you’ve done too much, that you’ve already done more than anyone else, that you don’t need to do any more than you’ve already done, and that you’re not as appreciated as you ought to be. Your flesh will advise you to kick back, take it easy, and cut yourself some slack. It will scream that if anyone deserves to do nothing for a while, it’s you.
Your flesh always tries to take everything to an extreme. If you allow it to control you, it will carry you into a state of laziness that sedates your whole outlook and destroys your productivity. You’ll lose your joy, hope, victory – even your very reason for living. In the end, you’ll become weak, powerless, and devoid of the desire or energy to pursue anything, let alone the high calling God has for your life.
When your flesh rises up and tempts you to just chill, whether it’s concerning your dream, your business, or your relationship with God, what should you do? Or when your flesh coaxes you to believe you are too poor, too stupid, too ugly, too uneducated, or just too run of the mill to be used by God, how should you respond?
Should you plan a pity party and invite all your negative emotions so you can complain to God that you are like you are? Maybe you should just play the old film in your mind to remind yourself of all the people or events that you believe prevented you from ever making something of yourself? Wait. I have an idea! Maybe you should print some fake diplomas online you’ve seen advertised for ten bucks and frame them with those thin black frames you see on your doctor’s walls! Then you can sit back and watch them take up your wall space.
It’s time to tell your flesh to shut its mouth and time to burn those old movie reels in your memories that you have played and self-soothed with for so many years! It’s time to put on the mind of Christ and grab hold of the power to change both you and the way you’ve been thinking! It hasn’t worked for you yet, it’s time to crucify it and move on! Today is the day – not tomorrow, or next week, but today.
As long as you allow your stinky rotten flesh to dictate your life through a “poor me” mentality, you will never be able to reach those goals, live those dreams, realize those hopes, and make a difference in your world! I don’t know about you, but I can think of a lot of awesome things our little town of Delta Junction or our military base Fort Greely might benefit from! And there is no reason those things can’t be realized by and through you co-laboring with others and most importantly with Christ in you! Tell me, is there anything too difficult for God? Does God get tired, run short on funds, miss deadlines due to His busy universal schedule? All joking aside, let’s get serious. Mediocrity – fueled by the flesh and its appetites and desires and waste – has prevented innumerable exploits for Christ because of saints who have not arrived at the place of “That’s enough!” “I want to see everything Jesus promised His people happen! God wants to use you.
“Likewise reckon ye yourselves also to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:11) The word “reckon” comes from the Greek word logidzomai, which means “to consider, to think, to deem, to regard, or to count something as done.” It could say, “Once and for all, deem yourself dead to sin.” It is important to note the tense of this Greek word – it means this reckoning must be done on a continual basis. “Once and for all, deem yourself dead to sin. After that, keep it up and count yourself as one who has died to this temporal life – and alive to the life eternal.”
The word “dead” comes from the word nekros, the Greek word for a human corpse. An actual dead person with no heartbeat or breath. Clinically dead. By using nekros, Paul was saying we are to deem ourselves as dead, non-responsive to sin and this worldly, carnal lifestyle. Every day we are to respond to negative thoughts, actions, and offenses as if we were dead. When a person dies, they are mortified. Well, our flesh needs to be mortified the same way.
It is time to reckon, deem, consider, regard, and count as a done fact that we are dead to sin and to its lying insinuations! We must talk to ourselves and take authority over our flesh man – continually! Remind yourself every day that sin lost its power at the cross and no longer has the authority to rule and reign in your life! Don’t focus on what you can’t do or haven’t done, but rather on what you can do in Him and what is possible through Him. You see, sin is no longer your master. Now you are the servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. The King of Kings and the Lord of all Lords. The Master of the Heavens and the earth. You are a new man in Christ. He has made all things new. Reckon it – deem it done – and watch what Christ will do through you, His son or daughter. Not someday in the sweet by and by, but today, in the now! Ruminate on that!
This article was first published in 2012.