I mentioned the verse from Daniel in the beginning last week about how Satan works to wear out the saints of the Most-High. Listen to the vision the Lord gave Daniel about this ploy:
“I kept looking, and that horn was waging war with the saints and overpowering them—until the Ancient of Days came and judgment was passed in favor of the saints of the Highest One, and the time arrived when the saints took possession of the kingdom.”
Daniel 7:22
If we will just persevere, hold fast, keep faith, and not grow weary, we will experience His victory. If we refuse to lose trust in our God, the time will come when the Ancient of Days will step into our situation and pass judgment in favor of our case or cause. Glory to God. Though forged in the fires of delays, we will understand if we hold fast our confidence firm unto the end.
“Let us not lose heart in well doing, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary or faint.” Galatians 6:9.
Let me give you an example of what I’m talking about. You’re having a battle against sickness, oppression, or some other struggle. You seek God, and the Lord delivers you. Using your five smooth stones of faith and grace, you defeat your Goliath.
But then, weeks, months, or years later, all the old symptoms return with a vengeance. If an illness, the symptoms return much worse. If your battle was a relationship, it appears as if all progress is lost, and you are right back at square one or worse.
Have you ever been there?
These experiences can cause great weariness and drain the faith from your heart. Spiritual paralysis seems to immobilize you.
“Hope deferred makes the heart sick.” Proverbs 13:12.
This “heartsickness” is a spiritual disease that can cripple your walk with God. Remember, faith is the substance of things hoped for — and if you lose hope your faith becomes hollow.
How can you trust God now?
You ponder, “Did I lose my healing, or did I ever really have it to start with?”
My friend, it’s possible this is a brand-new battle. As I studied this ruminator, I remembered, “Goliath had children.”
We all know David became a great hero by trusting by faith in his battle against the giant Goliath. Later in his life, however, other giants showed up to war against him. Amazingly, it appears they were all related to Goliath.
Three were Goliath’s actual children. One was his brother. You can read about this in 2 Samuel 21:15-17.
Do you know what happened?
After David’s amazing spiritual victory, as he fought these Philistines the Bible says, “David became weary.”
How discouraging.
These giants probably looked, talked, and even smelled like Goliath. It must have seemed like a cruel trick. A rerun. You might have also experienced many successful victories in your walk. But now you appear to be facing the same giant.
How can this be? Why would God allow this? Where is God?
We cannot become like the Israelites of old, murmuring and complaining in unbelief. Just because the current giant looks like one you defeated in your past, do not buy into the lie that you never truly won your first battle.
By the strength of God’s grace, you trusted the Almighty and conquered your Goliath. The first giant is dead. Satan, the father of lies, may be seeking to rob you of your faith and trust in God.
Will you believe the symptoms, or will you believe the report of the Lord?
Do not allow this demon entrance into your life through doubt and unbelief. Resist him and stand in faith, your faith is the victory that overcomes the world. The same loving God who helped you conquer Goliath will empower you to overcome the sons of Goliath as well. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.
That promise is a hundred percent inclusive. Not a single weapon your enemy has created especially for you, considering your specific weaknesses or past hurts or fears, will ever be successful to take you out if you remain steadfast in the Lord by faith.
Just as mighty King David became wearied when faced with reoccurring battles and trials, you too will be tempted to do the same. We must guard against seeking relief rather than victory merely because of the length and intensity of the battle. Even when it drags on. Our fight is the good fight of faith.
Do we believe what God has promised?
Our war is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers in high places. We might feel overwhelmed by the battles and trials we are facing, but God promises that when the enemy comes in like a flood, He shall raise a standard against him. Isaiah 59:19.
Do you believe that?
No matter how hard the battle rages, we have a very present help in time of need in Christ Jesus. We need to proclaim His Word every day and especially in times of trouble.
So, My Word will be which goes forth from My mouth, it will not return to Me void but will accomplish that which I have sent it to do.
“I will hasten and watch over My Word to perform it.” Jeremiah 1:12.
Our souls are saved by faith, endurance, and perseverance. Look at that last word. Its meaning is rooted in the word “severe.”
Speaking from my own experience, there are times when we are going to feel like we are being stretched in ways others would consider severe and extreme. Likewise, it is with severe faith — severe and extreme steadfastness — that we shall inherit the promises of God (Hebrews 10:36) as well as the answer to our protracted battles and trials.
Paul said, “It is through many tribulations we must enter the kingdom of God.” (Acts 14:22) James says, “The testing or trial of our faith develops perseverance and patience.” James 1:3-4.
Do not grow weary dear one. We must place all our trust in God.
Trusting in Jesus requires that we surrender every competing hope. Every prop or ace in our back pocket.
For the Israelites, it was the call to abandon the worship of any other god and entrust their lives to the one true God.
For the disciples Peter, James, and John, it meant surrendering their livelihoods as fishermen after the most profitable catch ever.
For each of us, it means it means trusting his promise of forgiveness and not working to try to pay off our own debt. It means trusting his cleansing and not hiding in shame. It means clinging to God’s steadfast love, his grace upon grace to us in Christ Jesus, as our only hope, the only true remedy against idolatry, unbelief, murmuring, and self-preservation.
Greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world.
The Lord never slumbers or sleeps. He loves you unconditionally. He is never taken off guard. He is aware of every circumstance you are facing, every tear that has passed over your cheeks.
Proclaim this day you will not seek relief rather than victory because of the length of your battle. This too shall pass. Beloved, if you are carrying disappointment, renounce it. Forgive those who have disappointed you. Pluck out of your heart any paralyzing stinger of weariness, doubt, or unbelief.
This day the Spirit of God has come to release you from the effects of your enemy’s attacks. Your appointment with your destiny is still set. Keep your set appointment.
Ruminate on that.