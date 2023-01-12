There is a great help in having walked closely with God for almost 44 years. I have walked through so many different seasons in the church. As I pondered this past month – a month filled with pain and testing – I smile when I think about the “name it and claim it” season years ago. It is as if it was yesterday.
Example. My mother was so sick all of us had extreme difficulty trying to decipher her words on the phone. Her voice was gone, and a hoarse, growling beast with a whisper tried to communicate to us through that 100-pound woman that week. I would say, “Mom, we are praying that this terrible cold or virus you’ve picked up is healed in Jesus’ Name.” She would reply, (eyes watering, coughing, runny nose, fever), “I am not sick. I don’t have a cold. What virus? I am just fine – sneeze – coughing spell.” Lord help us to never adopt the position that we are players in some undecipherable game in which we will fail if we accidentally speak what we are wrestling with. We miss the mark and fail to receive the prize which the Bible calls the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. God knows!
I understand the base premise of that season. But I also understand all the apostles and Jesus Himself spoke their trials and battles. They also sought, spoke, and prayed the answer, and attempted to apprehend the finished work of Christ.
“And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him.” Luke 22:43
“You’ve got to be kidding,” I told my husband after running out to check the temperature two weeks ago. “It’s 53 below zero. Again.” The cold bit me as I hurried to grab a few more logs for the stove. It’s great exercise. My husband takes care of the wood, but I needed to be outdoors, if only for a few minutes. Every inch of skin that wasn’t buried in multiple layers of down felt frosty, numb, and freezing. It is so easy to forget what 50 below zero feels like. The way it literally takes your breath away and numbs your nose and fingers if you’re out too long.
As I came in from that immense freezer, I’m embarrassed to say I continued whining for a few minutes. His reply was simple, “Yep. It’s cold out there.” After 39 years, it still seems as if it takes a good part of a day plugging in rigs and keeping them running, hauling extra firewood, keeping the propane working, plowing, and shoveling. And because of the amount of snowfall and ice rain, you can add watching out for aggressive, starving moose living in your driveway like last winter. Or wild bison, depending on your address. Sometimes it feels like the dark and cold will never end. Extremes of any sort in life can potentially consume a lot of a person’s physical, psychological, or even spiritual fuel if allowed.
It wasn’t over, however. Our youngest grandson, four months old, contracted whooping cough and strep and ear infections. Always on Friday nights. It never fails.
Then it got worse. How? We received a call from a different son in-law saying our middle daughter was racing down to the emergency department to meet her husband and one of her four sons, age 15, because he was in horrific pain and had been violently vomiting all night. They took x-rays. A bowel obstruction. What? A fifteen-year-old soccer and basketball player who is maybe 110 pounds soaking wet at six feet tall has a bowel obstruction?
Lord, where are You?
As I began to pray that night, I repented for my attitude. Pretending all is well when it isn’t doesn’t help, any more than losing hope and faith in all His promises just because the healing hasn’t manifested as I’d hoped or when I’d hoped. In times like these we must anchor our souls to who He is and what He has promised. Otherwise, we will wander around ruminating without a sense of hope or purpose, unable to shine our light or help anyone else, let alone ourselves.
I lay in my bed, praying for my daughter and my grandsons. I raised my hands and thanked God for His goodness. He is the one who forgives all our iniquities and heals all our diseases. I wasn’t pretending, trying to be spiritual. It was an offering. We were all the offering – both separately and as one together. After all, I am not hiding in a cave somewhere trying to escape religious persecution as some are in other parts of the world at this moment or trying to get by without any food or raiment. Something happened after I prayed. I felt a sudden divine force of courage and strength flood my soul. I knew God was touching me, giving me a fresh supernatural boost of faith to face the new day and days ahead victoriously. Within minutes, I began thanking Him for the amazing things He had done and was doing in my life. My pitiful desperation vanished, and I recognized a skip in my step and a song in my heart.
Have you ever known a time when you felt alone in the challenges you were facing? When perhaps they felt compounded by circumstances such as what I had happen? Jesus must have felt that way at times.
Hear me. Jesus never whined or complained as I had. But Jesus had an instance He asked his disciples, His closest brothers, to come apart and pray with Him during a very difficult and extreme trial. But sadly, each time He came back to check on their intercession, He discovered them asleep at the wheel. Jesus was experiencing a great spiritual battle – a life and death battle literally – and all He asked was that His brothers stand with Him in prayer. Yet they were not found faithful.
Though it may not be the same degree, most of us have experienced times in our lives when we wished our friends and fellow prayer warriors would have remained with us in prayer. But many did not. Those experiences can be painful and lonely. They sting. Many years ago, I had a pastor phone me on a Sunday night, asking me to please stop asking for prayer. I was told people had gotten discouraged I hadn’t yet been healed.
I was crushed. Where does one turn from there? One direction. God remained true.
Thankfully, it is in those times that we learn to lean completely on the One who never leaves us. The One who doesn’t take hiatus, and never sleeps nor slumbers. We develop a trust in the keeping power of the only One who loves us wholly, without reservation, despite ourselves.
One of the greatest qualities we develop is endurance. We choose to believe no matter what. Jesus meets us through many ways. When Jesus could find no one to stand with Him in His hour of need, God provided supernatural assistance to Him.
Luke 22:43 says, “And there appeared an angel unto Him from heaven, strengthening Him.”
This supernatural strength made up for any lack of support from His closest disciples. The Lord will never leave you comfortless. He knows all, sees all, and works all things together for our good. That includes the painful and the lonely seasons. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He will do the same for you.
When Luke writes about how the angel “strengthened” Him, he uses the Greek word “enischuo.” This is a compound of the words “en” and “ischuos.” The word “en” means “in”, and the word “ischuos” is defined “might; power, full of power; force, ability, absolute strength, force to overcome an immediate resistance.” What an encouragement. Normally in New Testament times, the word “ischuos” was used to denote men with great physical abilities, similar to the muscular bodybuilders in today’s world. But when these two words are compounded together, the new word means “to impart strength; to empower someone; to give a person renewed vitality or hope.” Someone who may have been feeling alone, discouraged, exhausted, or even depleted might suddenly receive a blast of spiritual energy so strong that they feel recharged, encouraged, and empowered.
Psalm 73:26 states, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
This means that when Jesus’ disciples and friends couldn’t be depended on in His hour of need, God provided an angel that imparted strength, empowered, and recharged Jesus, renewing His vitality with the strength needed to victoriously face the most difficult hour of His life. Jesus was able to face the Cross. He awakened His disciples and said, “Rise up, let us go; lo, he that betrayeth me is at hand.” (Mark 14:42) His mission was still His central focus.
Sometimes our circumstances don’t change immediately. Some may be facing difficult tests, health, or financial trials. The Bible tells us it was the joy that was set before Jesus that He was able to endure.
If you are in a difficult time in your life right now, perhaps feeling trapped or alone, or you feel lonely and weakened by the unusually difficult trials and extended battle the past winter and even prior, don’t let desperation or hopelessness take over. It can be very easy to become agitated when you can’t leave the house. That can be an issue if you are living with a spouse and children. We had a grandchild need something a week ago and I said, “I’ll run to the store and grab it and drop it off.” Immediately I had to call back. “We don’t have a store. I forgot.” All these things can either wear us out or drive us closer to our God. So be quick to forgive.
I’m quite sure we have all struggled with this lately. Forgive yourself as well. “For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do, I do again.” Romans 7:19
Praise the Lord for mercy and forgiveness.
God hasn’t fallen asleep as others may have. If your spirit’s eyes could be opened for a moment, you would see that you are never alone. He has surrounded you with the Holy Spirit’s power and with angels whose mission is to minister to you and those you love in your hour of need. “Are they not all ministering spirits, sent forth to minister for them who shall be heirs of salvation?” Hebrews 1:14
Regardless of the specific battle or situation you are facing today, and regardless of the outer circumstances or “temperature” surrounding you outside your grasp, God will always come to your assistance when you cry out to Him. Cast the full weight of your burden on His big shoulders and receive with grace the strength you need to press toward the mark of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus – that is His promise.
“Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9.
And God is not a man that He should lie. Faith is not pretending. It is in the honest acknowledgement of pain, loss, and weakness that we can be truly healed and grow into who and what we have been created to be.
Ruminate on that.