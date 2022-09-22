“Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Matthew 11:28
Here's the good news. “God loves you unconditionally. You have nothing to purchase, alter, earn, or prove to impress Him to love you. He could not love you more than He does this very moment.”
The Book of Galatians describes trying to finish through the flesh, through works, witchcraft.
Healthy behaviors and beliefs result from a healthy identity based upon God's performance on our behalf — not the other way around.
As in my life, God wanted to shatter those wrong patterns of thinking that caused me to feel like I was just not quite good enough, not quite able, or not quite worth being loved just as I was without a stellar performance of some type.
Your and my identity is settled forever in Christ. Your value and acceptance is settled. As a child of God, you have everything you need to make your joy return in fullness, perhaps even for the first time in your life.
I’m sure many are thinking, “How elementary.”
As a counselor, I meet with countless people, young and old, on a weekly basis, who struggle every day with invisible chains that have them bound in this way.
I hear them say, “I know what the Bible says. I've given my life to Christ. But no matter how hard I try, I never seem to measure up.”
Many feel they have served all they can — given all they have to give. They are so weary. They feel defective.
Every time we reach the roots, we discover the same faulty belief process. I remember very well feeling that way about myself many years ago. I even recall asking God if perhaps I was spiritually disabled in some way.
It may sound odd to those who never suffered the types of wounds which can birth this type of thinking but believe me it was extremely painful and very real. Sadly, many give up and return to the world, bitter and emptier than ever before.
That is why I chose to disclose this painful season in my life. It is more common than you might think. And many decades have passed from my greatest battles. However, I can’t help but believe the urgency to extend a hand to someone who is weary and heavy-laden today is straight from the heart of God.
If this sounds at all like you or someone you love, hold on. There is hope and it is within reach, unlike the carrots of the enemies in your past. The root of the entire battle is shame.
There is a skill that many people discover at a very young age, a skill that is the favorite food of this thing we call shame. And that skill is “people-pleasing.”
The more deeds, causes, works, helps, or actions they perform exceptionally well, the more they are rewarded. Often, the more spiritual authority they are given.
Sadly, in ways incongruent with scripture. As people-pleasers those who suffer this state of being can get really good at reading any group of people, find their standards, and then strive to become and remain needed and valuable in order to “reserve their seat” with whoever they are with.
They can change to blend in anywhere at any time under any circumstance. Not to deceive others, but to survive.
The fact is this kind of survival is exhausting. It can't be kept up 24 hours a day without occasional mistakes. Then, when they get seen or uncovered, shame moves right in like the filthy thief it is.
Years ago, it was common to hear people, especially those in positions of authority in our lives who knew no different themselves, say, "You should be ashamed of yourself!” Shame is the belief, the mindset, that tells you in your heart, “Something is wrong with me. I'm defective somehow. I was just trying to do what was right, trying to make them proud, and I failed.”
I counsel people about the crucial difference between conviction and shame. Conviction says, "I did a bad, bad thing." Shame says, "I am a bad, bad thing."
If you have developed a shame-based way of looking at yourself and find yourself believing other people can “slip up” or make mistakes – but they are still accepted by others and most importantly by God – but you are not, then it is your time to release this lying taskmaster.
He’s a thief and a robber and is no longer welcome after the Light of God’s truth has been shined and has revealed him.
In the deepest parts of you, you may have carried the lie deep in your backpack, the belief you're not worthy of a second chance. Oh, the weight.
This may have meant survival for you from a very young age. That lie in your false identity manifests in your soul as how valuable you can make yourself to others – in your mind – in order to be kept around and not discarded.
The worst thing about shame is that it bleeds into your view of God and how He must see you.
Your shame can keep you from praying and will certainly keep you from receiving from Him because your faith is in your success in “weight carrying” and in earning His love, and not in His love for you just as you are.
You cannot earn God's love. You must accept it as a gift. Jesus paid the entire price for it with His life, His sinless blood shed for you and for me.
Your view of yourself, and your sense of self-value should not depend on your performance, but on who and what God says about you. When you make this discovery, a supernatural rest comes upon you. You feel as if hundreds of pounds of baggage has been lifted from your heart.
Since your sense of self-worth and value are no longer up for grabs – people's opinions, comments, glances or perceptions, misplaced authority, relationships – those wounds from shame begin to heal. You see yourself in an entirely new light.
“If God be for me, then who can stand against me?”
Your identity is in Him now. It is no longer you that lives, but Christ who lives in you. And you will find that God will use the pain and suffering you have experienced in your past for His glory.
“He who has been forgiven much loveth much.”
And it is critical to repent and ask forgiveness for this, because the wages of sin is death.
The Father longs for your freedom more than you can probably comprehend at this point. That is His cry to “come to Me….” When you realize nothing can touch you without it first passing through Him, a relief and rest brings restoration and strength to endure that cannot come any other way than under grace.
Our God is a jealous God. He promised that “He who began a good work in you will be faithful to complete it.”
You don't work for it. If you fall and get muddy in sin, you go to your Heavenly Father and ask forgiveness, He “washes you” and is faithful to forgive you of all sin.
You can walk in joy because you know that people-pleasing performance is no longer your portion, path, or identity.
Then you can grasp the truth of “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril or sword?” Romans 8:35.
“Nothing can separate you from the love of Christ. Not death, life, angels, principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature shall be able to separate you from the love of God in Christ Jesus.” Romans 8”38-39.
Your joy returns. You lean on Him, depend on Him, for every one of your needs.
You believe what He says about you.
There is no sin He has not or will not forgive. He paid the price; He suffered the penalty.
You will love others with His love, and not through striving with what love you happen to feel that day.
You must forgive yourself, as He has promised to forgive you as your Savior. Then you operate in His strength, through His endless love for you and for all mankind, no longer through your labors and strength — but through Christ in you, the hope of glory.
Your hope and joy return, and His joy is your strength.
Mine did.
Ask the Holy Spirit for a deep and thorough purging of your spiritual backpack.
“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” Galatians 5:1
Ruminate on that.