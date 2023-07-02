“That you be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the ‘Day of Christ’ is at hand.” (2 Thessalonians 2:2)
In Second Thessalonians 2:2, the Apostle Paul wrote to all believers and warned us about events that would occur right before the coming of the Lord. He wanted to prepare us so these major world events wouldn’t take us off guard and throw His people into a state of panic or fear. So Paul said, “That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as this, as that the Day of Christ is at hand.” (2 Thessalonians 2:2)
Notice that Paul told the Thessalonian believers not to be “soon shaken.” The word “soon” is the Greek word tachus, which means “quickly, suddenly, or hastily.” The word “shaken” is the Greek word saleuo, which means “to shake, to waver, to totter, or to be moved.” The tense used in the Greek points to events so dramatic that they could result in “shock” or “alarm.” In fact, the Greek tense strongly suggests a devastating occurrence or a sequence of devastating occurrences so dramatic that they’ll throw most of the world as we know it into a state of shock and great distress.
By using the words “soon shaken,” Paul was urging believers to resist being easily shaken up by events that will occur just prior to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. He was careful to stress that we must not be “soon shaken in mind.” The Greek word for “mind” is nous, which describes “everything in the realm of the intellect, including one’s will, emotions, and ability to think, reason, and decide.”
Whoever or whatever controls a person’s mind ultimately has the power to dictate the affairs and outcomes of that person’s life. If fear controls your mind, then even though you may not be aware of it, many of the decisions you make every day – even seemingly inconsequential ones – will be controlled and decided by fear. Fear of anything or everything. Fear actually takes charge of that one’s life.
Paul was trying to teach us how to keep a spirit of peace, regardless of things that happened in the past, or are happening in the present, or that will happen in the future. He was urging us to not allow the events that are coming to not penetrate our minds or our emotions. To make certain we understood what he was trying to say, he was revealing to us the magnitude of the things that were going to occur at that time. “That ye not be soon shaken in mind, or be troubled…” The word “troubled” is the Greek word throeo, which indicates “an inward fright that results from a shocking or traumatic event.” The shock resulting from these things could be so strong that it could cause a person to be devoured with worry, anxiety, or fear. Listen Church, we need to be the ones who refrain from fear. Our peace, which is really God’s peace in us, will shine like a beacon to those in the world around us. We are to be a lighthouse – a safe place of refuge during those times for many to run and be saved – literally and figuratively!
Paul also tells us these events will be ongoing and not just a onetime occurrence. We know that because he uses the tense in the Greek word that points to “an ongoing state of worry and inward anxiety.” One of my study books translates this word “troubled” as being “jumpy and nervous in your mind and heart.” Do you know anyone like that? Maybe you suffer from a near-constant state of jumpiness, anxiety, or worry. Jesus paid the price for you to be free from the torment and control of that sort of miserable existence. “Peace I give to you; not as the world give I unto you…” The world’s idea of peace is a recipe of mental mind exercises and little pills! The peace Jesus offers us each day is free and effective no matter what the circumstances. In fact, fear is actually a sin.
Now, hear me out. I am not saying there are never experiences in our lives that cause us to pause and shake for a time. That’s when we learn to lean! I recall a time in my life when I paused and shook for a short time. I was pregnant with my youngest daughter. Dwight and I drove home from Anchorage one cold and snowy night. It was one of those storms when we had to drive with our door open, staring at the ground to make sure we were actually driving on the road. We had the other little ones with us, and we knew we didn’t want to be stuck in the cold all night. They were sleeping peacefully in the back seat while Dwight and I managed to keep our peace and pray as we crept along. It took many hours to get from Paxson to Delta. As soon as we passed Fort Greely, we saw a sign saying the highway had been closed! We had somehow been stuck in between the areas that had been closed whenever the DOT placed the signs and warnings. We thanked God for His mercy in getting us home safely.
That evening, I had terrific pain in my belly. I was only six months along and I thought I had better get it checked. It was 45 degrees below zero and snowing still. I went in to the clinic the next morning, and just as the PA was saying I probably had a bladder infection, my water broke and I began bleeding pretty bad. For maybe 2 seconds I felt sheer terror try and grip my heart. Then, out of the depths of my spirit the verse “What time I am afraid I will trust in Thee,” came gushing out of my mouth. The fear monsters that chased me the next four months were too numerous to mention, but I held on to that verse as if my life depended on it. I taped it on my hospital bed in Anchorage, and on my daughter’s bed in the NICU. The Lord reminded me of the verse, “Thy Word have I hid in my heart that I might not sin against God.” I hadn’t read that verse for as long as I could remember – but it was there when i needed it! Our little two-pounder is now 22 years old and expecting her second son! God is faithful!
We have no idea what types of challenges might be coming down the pike. But Paul is telling us to make sure we remain hidden in Christ, making Him the most important One in our life, so that we won’t be easily troubled, fearful, or troubled when the trials do happen. He urges us not to allow ourselves to be shaken or moved by anything we see or feel or hear. We must refuse to allow ourselves to be traumatized by any events in the world, however close or far away. We need to read the Bible daily, and in doing so we are hiding His word in our hearts, ensuring our peace against that day in our lives.
Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of God rule in your hearts…” That word “rule” is the Greek word brabeuo, which actually means “let God’s peace be the umpire in your heart, the one who calls the shots and makes the decisions,” thus taking responsibility for the outcome. You and I as believers need to be full of faith, have a close relationship with Jesus, and be prepared to lead a whole lot of lost and scared souls to the only true place of refuge – God’s arms. Ruminate on that!
