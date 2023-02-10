“I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.” (John 14:18)
“May the God of hope and peace fill you with all joy and peace in believing, through the experience of your faith, that by the power of the Holy Spirit you will abound in hope and overflow with confidence in His promises.” (Romans 15:13 AMP)
“And I know the Lord will continue to rescue me from every trip, trap, snare, and pitfall of evil and carry me safely to His heavenly Kingdom. May He be glorified throughout eternity.” (2 Timothy 4:18 The Voice)
It is so important we never forget that our beautiful, loving Lord watches over us day and night. He has kept you from before you were birthed until this moment and your next word, heartbeat, and breath. What comfort. What consolation. What peace. What joy. Jesus knew this priceless promise always as well, praying aloud, “For the joy set before Him, He endured the cross and the shame.” Jesus had seen what we had not, and He knew the love of His Father which was able to keep Him through the darkest hours mankind had ever borne.
What a beautiful, comforting thought to most. The Lord has, is, and will continue to guard and guide our journey here on earth. It reminds me of some verses in Psalm 139:1-6: “O Lord, Thou hast searched me and known me, Thou knows when I sit down and when I rise up; Thou understands my thoughts from afar off. Thou does scrutinize my path and my lying down, and are intimately acquainted with all my ways. Even before there is a word on my tongue, behold, O Lord, Thou knows it all. Thou hast enclosed me behind and before and laid Thy hand upon me.”
There has been so much happening in these last months. I know there are times I want to close my eyes and say something such as, “Please stop the world from spinning for just a minute or two!” I was talking about it to the grandkids the last two days. It is really hard for them to understand when this present world is what they were born into, everything prior is what they hear from us, are taught, or seen in photos – even though it appears extremely different not long ago. Were it not for the watchfulness of God, we would all perish in the truest sense of the word, meaning there would be no absolutes, no true north, and people would cast off all their restraint.
“The Lord sees our unspoken thoughts; before we move, He is aware of our motives. He knows everything about us. God has sealed us in the Holy Spirit. From the time we were born again, we were clothed in Christ.” (Galatians 3:27) We belong to Him. We are His property, bought with the price of His blood. He will never let us go. Nor hold us against our will. “In that day, a vineyard of wine, sing of it! I, the Lord, am its keeper; I water it every moment. Lest anyone damage it, I guard it night and day.” (Isaiah 27:2-3)
Sometimes we feel we cannot sense His presence; nevertheless, He is always watching and working. His love for us is perfect. It never fails. He is love, and He cannot fail. It is God working in us which drew us to Himself to begin with. It remains His work – to renew us into His image. It is not always easy. The Bible says the path is narrow that leads to everlasting life. But the path is broad, wide, and easy that leads to destruction for eternity. But God is for you, not against you. No matter what your circumstances tell you. No matter what the worldly folks are saying. “I will lift up my eyes to the mountains; from whence shall my help come? My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth. He will not allow my foot to slip; He who keeps us will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.” (Psalm 121:1-4).
This word “keep” means “to have and retain indefinitely in one’s possession and control; to be guarded and protected and provided for by the same; secured as His possessions.” Here is where many get confused. Until we are fully renewed in the spirit of our minds, where we continually possess the mind and attitude of Christ, our thoughts are not always His thoughts nor our ways God’s ways. Thank God for His patience and understanding. His love and goodness. Tiny babies and infants that make faces or pout many think are cute. Toddlers can even appear cute wrapped in a new roll of toilet paper or two. But we are born to grow up into full-grown sons and daughters, which makes it look not so cute when he or she is a teenager. And the beauty of God’s promise comes from a Father’s heart. A father desires his child to grow and be even greater than he himself is. Even the prodigal son we read about in the New Testament appears as unlovely and dishonorable as possible to his father and surrounding family and friends. But the father saw in his heart and soul before he saw with his eyes. He ran to not just meet him halfway but to overtake him with joy. His son who was dead was alive! This is an encouraging parable.
What I want to encourage you with today is I know many people who feel like they have or are now falling short in many ways. I have spoken to some who will even comment, “I hope God is looking the other way when I sneak in!” Church, that is impossible and it is not the heart of the God you love. Better yet, the Heart that loved you first.
It is in the Father’s arms; in His Presence; that we are empowered and are protected. Jesus said, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me; and I give eternal life to them, and they shall never perish; and no one shall snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.” (John 10:27-29)
No one is stronger than God. As we follow Christ, He positions us in the palm of God’s hand. Here, death cannot seize us. Whatever battles we face, we never face them alone. There is none like our God. So, “The eternal God is a dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms; and He drove out the enemy from before you, and said, ‘Destroy!’” (Deut. 33:27) Underneath our every step are God’s everlasting arms. That says every step. Even when we are shaking. When we are afraid or overwhelmed. He keeps us every moment. Though we may face storms, even dark storms with loud thunder and ground-shaking lightning, light and dark are the same to our God. As we studied recently, we open our mouth to cry out and He is already aware and prepared. Even when we pass through the shadow of death itself, the powers of death cannot hold us. They are kept at bay at His command.
It would do you much good to memorize and hide these verses in your heart for the weeks and months ahead. Never forget, God’s love for you cannot fail. And He will never take you where His grace cannot keep you.
“For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” “Romans 8:38-39”
Ruminate on that.