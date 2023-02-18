“There is no fear in love; because perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears has not yet been perfected in love.” (1 John 4:18)
There are so many precious men and women in the church who still struggle with fear. If we break down the scriptures regarding tormenting fear, it can be boiled down to a person feeling they are truly not loved without conditions, believing they will ultimately be rejected by others, but greatest being by the Heavenly Father. Let me share a small but very important bit of my testimony.
I have such compassion for those wrestling the spirit of fear. I fought it. Many in my biological family did as well. One reason is though we were a church-going family, we were extremely performance-based in how we lived. Failure was not acceptable if you wished to remain in the good graces of your elders, if you wanted to receive that extra display of love or that promised reward. I have discovered how common that mindset can be. The concept of earning acceptance or love is frightening. Fear is paralyzing and can and will try and manifest in nearly every area of your life. Everyone you know battles different fears in their lives at some point. The danger is when we transfer these beliefs to our concept of Father’s feelings regarding us.
There was a time in my life as a young Christian when I had a word curse spoken over me. I was very ill, in the hospital. I was told I might not live another three days. I asked for prayers from everyone I had met, including a special Christian lady I knew and trusted. I loved this person, and always have. By the mercies of God, I was released from the hospital and made it home. I was still very ill, and I asked her to pray for me again. She told me, “You’d better figure out where you are going wrong because next time this might kill you.” Wham. The fear was tangible. It wasn’t just what she said that caused the torment. It was the weapon the enemy used to confirm something I unknowingly believed but didn’t grasp. A lie. What was the lie? That I was not able to accept and retain God’s total, everlasting, unconditional love based upon my performance. And the reason fear carried such torment at the time and circumstance was that in my mind, when it occurred, I was thinking, “I have never needed the love of my God more in my life, and now there is no opportunity or time to figure out or correct whatever it was I doing wrong.” When a person has a horror movie like that playing in their subconscious around the clock, it affects their choices, health, sleep, and faith. It may sound ludicrous to some. But everyone hasn’t shared the same childhood or adolescent and teen experiences, or adult experiences, for that matter. It was very difficult for me during that season. I prayed and studied so much. I can remember being surrounded by Bibles, crying out for an answer and for grace and mercy. I was too young to comprehend I was trying to fight a spirit of fear in my own strength.
We are all created in such a miraculous manner. In my spirit, I knew the Lord was good. That He loved me first. The problem was I didn’t understand that I was trying to earn what my Heavenly Father could only freely give. He loved me while I was yet in sin. He gave His only begotten Son to die, to suffer the debt of all my sins. Past, present, and future.
But those negative feelings could not be wished or willed away. It was by His Word, the Truth, alone that I was set free. And it keeps me free still. “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” (John 8:32)
Before you can know who you truly are in Christ, you must know your Father. But when I say “know,” I do not mean to know about, but rather to know intimately, relationally. “This is eternal life, to know the Father.” (John 17:3) To know is to experience. That painful experience and divine healing In a world gone mad with twisted ideas of love and fear, it is easy to be blinded to your Father’s unconditional love and entertain doubt for a moment. Just cry out ‘Abba Father, help!” In the days in which we are living, it has never been more vital to help one another, serve, guide, even lead brethren you find experiencing doubt regarding God’s love for them. “When you have done it unto the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto Me.” (Matthew 25:45)
Can you think of an hour in our history like today? After removing the Living Word from many environments as well as many institutions, it has caused many to be shaken as never before. For those who are currently believing the lie that somehow Jesus has required something of you that you were unable to do and hence you are shaking behind the scenes, rejoice that He has made a way out. And that way out is truth and the total reliance upon the sacrifice of Jesus Christ His Son for all our sins.
“Since the children have flesh and blood, He too shared in their humanity so that by His death He might destroy him who holds the power of death – that is, the devil – and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.” (Hebrews 2:14-15)
You are loved with an everlasting love, with no need to fear ever being separated from the love of God. Though the father of lies wants us to believe in our hearts and minds that our Abba Father cannot be known – or is like an earthly dad who constantly watches and keeps track of our successes and failures, giving or taking away accordingly – we know differently. Remember, what you believe about yourself never defines you; only what your Father believes about you truly defines you. Your beliefs and perceptions, however, do define the experience you have in the world.
At any given time, you choose to align yourself with either the flow of God’s love or the shadow of fear. The choice is yours. And you know your Father through your daily experiences and trials, through Christ our Lord. But always remember God is for you and not against you. Never forget that your Father is love, and He never bluffs with love. He is not a man that He should lie. As Paul wrote, “Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:28) Love never fails.
Ruminate on that.