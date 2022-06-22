Last week I wrote about the topic of faith verses regret from the aspect of how we will all walk through extremely difficult trials and circumstances throughout the course of our individual lives — but we can prevail. No one is exempt from this.
“Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers us out of them all.” Psalm 34:19.
Woven between the comforting, exciting, fulfilling, and challenging periods are experiences that teach us patience, long-suffering, and the faithfulness of God. I picked up my Bible tonight to study and happened to turn to Psalm 22 and discovered a very good example of this fact through the life of King David. Every person who is coping with the “stretching, squeezing, and purifying” aspect of faith should go retrieve their Bible and read along.
David begins this psalm with this deep cry from his soul, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”
This one question of David to our Heavenly Father reveals very plainly the depth and severity of his personal trial of faith at that point in his life.
You can’t get any clearer than David’s question. Have you ever felt this way?
“God, my God, why have you forgotten and ignored me? Why are you allowing these situations to happen to me? For what possible reason? Don’t you love me? What am I missing? Jesus can’t you see what this is doing to me?”
The Message Bible translates verse one like this: “God, God, my God! Why did you dump me miles from nowhere? Doubled up with pain, I call to God all day long but no answer. Nothing.”
When you or I are experiencing the “sunny side of life” we might say we would never even consider speaking to God in such a manner or tone as this. I mean, who would ever dream of accusing the God of the universe in such a manner?
You may not be aware or conscience of it. It may be hiding in your mind or heart. David experienced it more than once.
God says David was a man after His own heart. He knows our motives and He knows our limitations. In fact, trials are not “equal” for everyone.
“To whom much is given much is required.” Luke 12:48.
However, when we are faced with the type of circumstances I spoke about last week – circumstances where we are in so deep over our heads that we despair even of life itself, it’s then when a cry like David’s might pour out of our heart.
In verse one we read David continuing his rant with, “Why are you so far from helping me? I don’t even think you are hearing my cries.”
Again, when you or I are faced with issues that are out of our control and we feel as if we or one we love are slipping towards the gaping mouth of the enemy faster than we can beat feet out, it’s common to truly feel as if God is far removed from our problem and as if our prayers are lifting no higher than the ceiling.
This can be a painful, lonely time, though if we stop and think we could probably recall times in the past we felt the same way and God came through in His all-knowing, perfect timing. It’s human nature to feel as if our situation is unique and critically important. God promises in His Word to never leave us nor forsake us. He promises to hear every cry – He doesn’t even slumber or sleep.
David goes on by recalling how God delivered all his relatives in the past after they cried to Him for help.
“Our fathers trusted in Thee God, and you delivered them.”
But the problem is that often when we are in a terrible battle of the mind or body, we don’t see ourselves correctly. There are some people who hold bloated opinions of themselves; others fight terrific feelings of self-hatred. There are also those who wallow in the mire of self-pity, remorse, or even rage and murder.
David began to confess he was “a worm, a reproach, not even a real man.”
Thank the Lord for the Holy Spirit who doesn’t allow us to camp on false self-images such as this. So, what did David do?
David, in the depths of despair, began to remind God of His constant companionship and care.
God had known David since he was born. Before that. God knew David when he was yet in the womb.
Verse 10 reads, “I was cast upon thee from the womb; Thou art my God from my mother’s belly.”
God’s plans for you and I begin before we ever take our first breath. It isn’t some “draw the short or the long straw” operation. Your destiny, your days, were written before you were born.
God is all-knowing, everywhere, omnipotent — past, present, and eternally.
I know from personal experience that when I find myself in the belly of the beast in a battle, that is the time I must begin to speak the answer and not just the problem. When we are in deeper than our heads we could talk forever about our enemy, what he’s done to us or our family, all the awful details of our abuse, etc. But God desires that we begin to speak about the answer.
How do we do this?
Let’s see how David did it.
Even before any of his painful circumstances had changed, David’s confession changed.
Psalm 22:22 in the Message Bible reads, “Here’s the story I’ll tell my friends when they come to worship, and punctuate it with Hallelujahs: Shout Hallelujah, you who worship God; give glory you sons of Jacob; adore Him you daughters of Israel. He has never let you down, never looked the other way (when you cried to Him), when you were being kicked around. He has never wandered off to do his own thing (when you were praying and trusting Him with all your heart to answer speedily.) He has always been listening.”
One of the best things we can do in a battle is begin to testify the faithfulness of God. It may seem insincere at first, especially if you are we fighting off feelings of abandonment from God — but our testimony will ultimately open doors of deliverance in our situation.
We can trust God totally with the outcome. In the same way, if we confess nothing but defeat and fear, we may find ourselves in the prison-house of our own confession.
The Amplified version is one of my favorite study tools. It translates verse 26-27 as follows: “The poor and afflicted shall eat and be satisfied; they shall praise the Lord who [diligently] seek for, inquire of and for Him and require Him as their greatest need. May your heart be quickened now and forever. All the ends of the earth shall remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of the nations shall bow down and worship before Him.”
If you and I could remember to praise Him right in the midst of our battles; if we could begin to declare how “He rules and governs” in our lives and our children’s lives, in all our affairs; and begin to confess the “end of the matter” before we actually see with our natural eyes, we would experience a peace and joy that is lasting.
David ends the psalm with a note to self and all who follow, “The kingdom is the Lord’s, and He is Governor (He rules, reigns and governs) among the nations,” reminding himself that without exception God was in charge of everything.
My mother has always been faithful to these principles. Whenever one of her children is faced with a crisis of some type, she begins to proclaim God’s authority over the matter. Before we see any sign, she’s confessing God’s plan and His love over the matter. She would always remind me, “God wants only good for you, and you can rest in the truth that His plan will stand.”
She taught her children well and I call her blessed.
Most of us would rather see a sign of some type that literally proves we have “God’s ear” in the matter. We want to see circumstances change right away. Many don’t really want to take another step until they know they have answer in hand. But not unlike David in Psalm 22, we must learn to praise God and His goodness, His character, and divine nature. Right in our spiritual mud puddle.
Ruminate on that.