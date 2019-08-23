“Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, does not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no eveil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, 13.
Love never fails. Last week we dove into the second set of meanings of the word charity found within 1 Corinthians 13. It is the highest and purest form of love known to God and man. It is called “agape love” in the Bible, and for those who missed the prior two articles I’ll provide you an abbreviated definition again.
Agape love is a divine love that gives and gives and gives, even if it is never responded to, thanked, or acknowledged. It is unconditional love in the truest sense of the word. The most noble, purest form of love that exists. Paul begins by saying, “Love suffers long.” These words “suffers long” are taken from the Greek word “makrothumia,” a compound of two words meaning, “the patient restraint of anger; longsuffering; forbearance; patience.” It describes a love that has unending patience. A love willing to wait as long as it takes to see another make progress, change, or understand something.
A person who possesses agape love absolutely refuses to toss in the towel or give up on another. Do you know any people with whom you are so frustrated you just want to shout, “That’s it. I’m finished.” Agape love cannot even consider giving up. You might be thinking, “Well, how is that even possible? After all, I’m just human.” True. However, in Romans 5:5 it says that this agape love of God has been shed abroad in your heart already. God’s love has literally been poured into and dispensed right into your heart. It’s a fact that our carnal natures are short-tempered and intolerant, but God’s love is slow to anger, slow to wrath, and doesn’t know how to quit. It is already in you. Just ask the Holy Spirit to help you silence your flesh and allow this love to pour out like a river.
Paul ends his long and complete definition of the true, supernatural love of God by saying, Love beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. This phrase “beareth all things” is the Greek phrase “stego,” which means “to cover; a house; the concept of protection, as a roof protects, shields, and guards; to bear; to shield in good times or in stormy, difficult times.” God’s agape love protects you and me in this same way. God is described as our high tower, our refuge, and our ever-present help in time of need. What is critical to remember here is that His agape love bears us up — protects us — whether we deserve protection or not. God doesn’t grade on a curve. He just loves, because He is love.
How often do we love others in this manner? Do we bear, or put up with, others only when they’re facing painful trials, discouragement, or when it makes us look good? What about when they make grievous errors in judgement? Do we become suddenly swamped and unavailable? The Bible tells us true agape love covers the multitude of sins. Rather than expose you and your flaws to everyone in sight, a true friend loves, covers, conceals, and protects you, always extending that faithful, uncritical hand of support. Agape love doesn’t just put up with us at all times, it shields, hides, and covers us no matter what. That’s what I call real love.
Love believes all things. This word “believeth” is the Greek word “pisteuei,” which describes a “constant, continuous, enduring faith in someone or something; trust; hoping for the best in all situations.” God’s love believes in you constantly, continuously, through every mountain and valley experience in your life. Agape love doesn’t ignore problems, mistakes, or challenges – rather it can see beyond the issues or conflicts — straining forward to see the highest potential residing in every person. If this one is difficult to understand, think about the love parents have for their children. There may have been times in the past when you were ready to throw in the towel, but a parent tries to never give up, no matter what the cost or circumstances! Multiply that exponentially and you’ll understand how the Father sees you. I’m positive every person reading this has been lifted out of horrible pits by mercy and grace. Stop and reflect upon how you’ve reacted to others who have needed a hand or even a tow rope out of a miserable error or mistake. Did you cover, shield, and lift them out — believing they would be able to find a higher road next time? Or was it the topic of conversation at morning coffee hour? God never stops believing in you. Never stop believing in the Christ in others.
The next amazing definition of God’s love is that it hopeth all things. The Greek word for “hopeth” is the word “elpidzo,” which means “to hope; an expectation of good against all odds; hopeful.” God’s love toward you not only expects good in your life, but it maintains an anticipation to see the manifestation of the things hoped for. Many people go through life hoping things will be better in all areas of their lives. They hope, but they don’t expect. If you’re anything like me, this reminds me of the Lord’s definition of faith. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not (yet) seen.” Hebrews 11:1. When the agape love of God is flowing freely through you to another, you can do much more than just hope for a spouse, a friend, or a child. You can impart faith in them because you truly believe in them, and you anticipate and expect them to receive what they are reaching toward. With the agape love of Christ shed abroad in your heart, you have the potential of blessing every person you touch. We all need friends like that!
Finally, Paul reveals to us that, “love endureth all things.” This word “endureth” is the Greek word “hupomeno,” which means “to stay; to abide; under; to not give up.” Soldiers are good examples of endurance. No matter how difficult or painful or dark a situation can appear, a soldier knows his or her place and is convinced their commander sees the big picture when they cannot and holds fast to their post. Agape love never quits. It never fails — it cannot fail. It’s totally opposite to our carnal flesh, which will say, “I’ve done all I’m going to do. That’s it. I’m moving forward with my life. They’ve made their bed; let them lay in it.”
We see folks every single day who are thirsting for love. Maybe they’ve never experienced anyone in their life who has allowed God’s true agape love to pour into theirs, to lift them, to believe in them. Perhaps everyone they know has given up on them. The Word says they will know we are Christians by…what? Where we live? How we talk? Where we go to service? How beautiful our voice may be? How big our offerings are? No. It will be by our love. Our agape love — flowing out like a river — giving life to all it touches. Will you allow God’s agape love to touch someone today? Extend a hand? Refuse to give up on someone? Cover their mistakes rather than broadcast them?
If I put all these Greek words and phrases together as a possible verse, this is how it would read. Let’s all pause and examine our “love-lives” and see if it’s His reflection we see — or our own. We still have time!
“Love protects, shields, guards, covers, conceals, and safeguards people from exposure; love leans forward with all its might to believe the very best in every situation and every person; love always expects and anticipates the best in others and the best for others; love never stops, never quits, never surrenders, and always perseveres. Love never fails.”
Ruminate on that.