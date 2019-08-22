“Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, does not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.
Love never fails. Last week we dove into the meaning of the word “charity,” which is the highest and purest form of love known to God and man. It is called “agape love” in the Bible, and for those who missed last week’s article I’ll give you the definition again.
Agape love is a divine love that gives and gives and gives, even if it is never responded to, thanked, or acknowledged. It is unconditional love in the truest sense of the word. The most noble, purest form of love that exists. Paul begins by saying, “Love suffers long.” These words “suffers long” are taken from the Greek word “makrothumia,” a compound of two words meaning, “the patient restraint of anger; longsuffering; forbearance; patience.” It describes a love that has unending patience. A love willing to wait as long as it takes to see another make progress, change, or understand something.
A person who possesses agape love absolutely refuses to toss in the towel or give up on another. Do you know any people with whom you are so frustrated you just want to shout, “That’s it. I’m finished.” Agape love cannot even consider giving up. You might be thinking, “Well, how is that even possible? After all, I’m just human.” True. However, in Romans 5:5 it says that this agape love of God has been shed abroad in your heart already. God’s love has literally been poured into and dispensed right into your heart. It’s a fact that our carnal natures are short-tempered and intolerant, but God’s love is slow to anger, slow to wrath, and doesn’t know how to quit. It is already in you. Just ask the Holy Spirit to help you silence your flesh and allow this love to pour out like a river.
We left off last week with the seventh attribute of this amazing love that is capable of flowing out of your heart every single day — love seeketh not her own. This word “seeketh” is the Greek word “zeteo,” which not only means “to seek,” but also translates as a person who wants something so badly he is willing to “plot against life; to acquire something by any means necessary; to debate, dispute, or manipulate to get what is sought.” Do you know anyone who will twist facts, put words in other people’s mouths, or throw others under the bus to benefit himself in some way? The agape love that is in your heart is not scheming or manipulating.
Paul continues by saying, “love is not easily provoked.” It is closely related to the trait of scheming and doing whatever is necessary to get one’s own way. This word “provoked” is the Greek word “paroxsuno,” which means “to poke; to prick; or to stick, as with a sharpened instrument.” You could use this word to describe a bully. A person who will poke, prick, and verbally stick you until you’re provoked and a fight breaks out. We know what the Bible says about the tongue. Once words are spoken, they can never be retracted. God wants His people to be peacemakers, not spiritual bullies.
Paul then lists his ninth point about agape love, “it thinketh no evil.” The Greek word for “thinketh” is “logidzomai,” an accounting term that means “to reckon; to count; to keep account.” Instead of thinking about someone who works in an office or bank, Paul is describing an offended person who keeps detailed records of every wrong he’s ever suffered. This is a tough one and possibly one of the most critical regarding our own testimonies.
The Word says the world; all those potential new Christians; will know we are Christians by our love. By our agape love. By how we react to offenses, by whether or not we are quick to forgive or if we keep perfectly detailed ledgers of all the wrongs we have suffered; eager to retaliate and make things right. Ruminate on this: God could drag up every ugly, selfish detail of your past and wave it in front of you if that were the kind of God He was. But instead, He forgives you your sins, and remembers them no more. The only requirement or stipulation? That we do the same when we are wronged, when we suffer wrongfully. If you’re tempted to pull out your ledger and unload upon someone, stop and remember — that is not how agape love behaves. Is there anyone you’ve taken hostage in your mind? Throw that diary away. Burn it! Pause and remember all the mercy you have received when you deserved none. It is the merciful who will continue to obtain mercy.
When you see someone blessed — perhaps receiving a blessing you have been wanting and praying for for a long time, are you able to truly and honestly rejoice with him or her? Or do you saunter away whispering to yourself, “That’s just plain wrong. I deserved that way more than they did.” Or do you feel sorry for yourself, even entertaining the thought that God must not love you as much, or He doesn’t pay as much attention to your needs, dreams, or wants?
I can recall a time not long ago when I was fixing dinner for my husband, we were waiting for the evening news and I caught the last five minutes of the Ellen Show. I watched as she handed out checks for $100,000 to people who could toss a ball into a net. I’m embarrassed to say my initial reaction was, “Lord! I could build the rehab center with that money and help so many people change their lives forever! She says she’s going to blow it on vacations.” Immediately I caught myself and repented — asking God’s forgiveness. Agape love does not feel pleasure when someone is wronged, or “gets what they deserve.” Nor does it whine when another is blessed in some amazing way. It does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth.
Next week we will finish the final attributes of the love contained within 1 Corinthians 13. I challenge you to join with me in prayer; asking for the Holy Spirit of God to control and possess our thoughts, words, deeds, and emotions so we can be vessels of honor who truly operate in the agape love God shed abroad in our hearts. Then, and only then, will others see His reflection in their daily life, actions, motives, and decisions and be drawn to know Him as I do. Help me to die to my own selfishness and always remember it is no longer I who lives, but Christ who lives in me. I am a useless, boisterous, noise-maker without allowing agape love to flow from within my heart. And that kind of love — your love — never fails.
Ruminate on that.