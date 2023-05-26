“But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.” (James 3:8)
When I was a little girl growing up in Iowa, I would help my grandparents do yard work during the summer. One hot, humid summer afternoon, we were weeding the garden when all of a sudden I saw my grandma begin smacking the dirt with the hoe as if her life depended on it. I wasn’t sure if grandma was having some sort of breakdown, but I soon saw what she was doing. There in the dirt was a chopped up coral snake – one very dead coral snake! Sometimes that certain poisonous variety makes its way as far north as Iowa. After she explained to me that this snake was very different from the common garter snakes we saw all the time or others that looked like coral snakes, I was very thankful she had disabled the viper as quickly as she did.
I thought about the similarity of the snake and one powerful weapon we ourselves possess.
In a poisonous snake, the venom depositories are situated just above the fangs in the head – and they are loaded with poison. Once a snake like that bites you, the venom enters your bloodstream and streams through your body, beginning to eat and destroy the cells in your body. It eventually affects the heart, and the pain is paralyzing. While the victim is suffering, the snake lets loose and slithers away into the grass, leaving the poor person to deal with the damage it inflicted. Have you ever experienced the bite of cruel words only to watch the one who bit you just slither away, leaving your heart in some degree of pain or discouragement?
James 3:8 states, “But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.” When you understand the full meaning of the Greek words used in this verse, it powerfully depicts the problem with the tongue. It compares the tongue that is not controlled to a ready-to-strike snake!
The Bible says man can tame nearly every beast, and every member of the human body, except one. The tongue!
James begins by saying, “But the tongue can no man tame…” Pay careful attention to the word “tame.” This word accurately describes how impossible it is to control it without the help of God’s Spirit! The word “tame” is from the Greek word damadzo, which means to domesticate, to subdue, to control, to tame. It’s the exact word in Mark 5:4 when talking about the demoniac of Gadara. That man was so wild, so frenzied, and so out of control because of the legions of demons residing within him that “…neither could any man tame him.” This word “tame” is the exact same word used in James describing the difficulty of taming the tongue! By using this word, James is saying the tongue is as hard to tame, subdue, or control as a ferocious beast never meant to be domesticated.
The word “unruly” is the word akatastatos, describing something that is restless, such as a poisonous snake always poised and ready to strike at any opportunity. Because the tongue is so unstable and restless, its behavior is almost impossible to predict. Anything can provoke it. The Word goes on to say, “And it is full of deadly poison.”
The words “full of deadly poison” come from the Greek word thanatephoros, which is a compound of the words thanatos and phero. The word thanatos is the Greek word for death; prepared to deliver death to another at any opportunity, and the word phero means “to bear or to carry.” The word actually means “death-bearing.” The tongue is depicted as an instrument that is full of death and poison. It is also unruly – unpredictable, listless, nervous, and easily agitated, and always prepared to inject venom. In fact, we could interpret this verse as follows:
“No one can successfully tame or domesticate the tongue! It is listless, nervous, easily agitated and ready to strike out at another, and nearly always poised to strike and deliver a load of deadly poison to any possible victim who happens to be in the vicinity.”
Have you ever said something to someone that sounded like you were attacking them? What about the other way around? Have you ever been on the receiving end of a poisonous string of words? I know the answer. We all have tongues. The tongue problem is a universal dilemma! Sometimes you just walk into the wrong spot at the wrong time and then become the victim of someone else’s nervous, agitated spirit and, wham! – you are bitten by some mean, thoughtless, or even hateful words.
The Bible says a great deal about the tongue and the words of our mouths. The tongue holds the power of life and death. (Proverbs 18:21) James said that if a man can control his tongue, he is a perfect man – in control of his entire being at all times! The tongue may be small, but it can cause tremendous destruction. Relationships often end because of something someone says or doesn’t say. People lose jobs, lose promotions, cause strife and difficulty for others – all through their words.
King David prayed that God would put a watch or a guard over his mouth. (Psalm 141:3) He also prayed that the words of his mouth and the meditation of his heart would be acceptable in God’s sight. David knew he couldn’t control his mouth without God’s help, and neither can we. Words can edify and build up, or they can discourage and tear down. Even the tone of our voice reveals the true condition of our hearts.
Recently I was at the post office and just happened to run into an old friend in the parking lot. I couldn’t believe my eyes, she looked so well! I gave her a hug while she proceeded to tell me she had lost 70 pounds and had been able to stop all her long list of medicines. As I stood there hugging and rejoicing with her, another long-term Delta gentleman approached us, surrounded by another five or ten patrons. I was shocked as he proceeded to strike out his venom at me for no reason. This man proceeded to say to me, “Well it looks like you found all the 70 pounds she lost!” I was taken off guard and just tried to walk away and tell him to have a great day. But he kept up. He followed us and said, “Now, really, the truth is you have really filled out quite a bit.” Don’t laugh and say, “What’s the big deal? So what?” Now listen folks – this is very important to remember in order to understand the damage done by the tongue. The amount of viper released by a snake is not much, but it can be extremely potent! It was a wrestling match all the way home between my spirit and my soul. It truly hurt me. So why should such a small little slip of the tongue be so hard to just shake off? Because it was poisonous – its very purpose was to go straight to the heart and wound. Built to slip in unnoticed and be a carrier of death, as the Greek definition states. Our words are so powerful! The power of life and of death are in the words we speak! Oh, that we would remember that each time we engage our mouth before we think what we deliver! You might say, “Oh, come on! Just shrug it off!” Well, I did, eventually. But I had to take authority over the enemy bringing back thoughts and words spoken over me since I was a child. I know I’m not alone; we all experience things like this.
What is our responsibility over what we speak? The Word says we are to speak life, encouragement, and blessing to one another. In fact, God says that with this little member of our body we are to bless and not curse, and when we do the latter, our words are actually set on fire and given power from hell itself.
I realize this is could be considered a small matter, but Jesus spent a long time teaching us the importance of keeping our speech under the control of the Holy Spirit. I don’t know about you, but when I see someone and speak to them, I want to walk away knowing I left them stronger, happier, blessed!
A gentle tongue with its healing words can be a tree of life, or it can wound or destroy. Words are seeds in our lives, and they definitely bring a harvest in our lives and in the lives of others. We all end up eating the fruit of our words!
Pray this prayer with me today if you have the desire to deliver hope, kindness, and truth in love to others.
Lord, I boldly declare that my tongue has brought pain to others in times when I didn’t allow myself to be under the control of Your Spirit. I am unable to control my tongue myself, so right now I deliberately make the decision to ask you to invade this area of my life with Your power and control. In faith, I confess that my lips will speak words of kindness, words that will uplift and encourage those who cross my path, even when they don’t reciprocate. I want my words to be seasoned with grace. When I greet someone, I want to leave them more encouraged and hopeful than before they saw me. I want to hear Your voice, and obey the gentle tugs and pulls at my heart, whether at work or at home. I want others to be drawn to Your love through my witness, my testimony, and my words. Thank you Jesus. I want a good harvest to grow from the seeds I deliver each hour of my days. In Jesus Name. Amen!
Ruminate on that!
This article was first published in 2012.