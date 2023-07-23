Have you ever heard someone say “Experience is the best teacher”? In a way it is true. The problem is that experience can teach you the wrong things as well as the right ones if you depend on it alone as your life coach and teacher.
Someone who is severely hurt in a car accident on ice-covered roads may carry a lifelong fear of driving on ice. That would be especially devastating in Alaska. Fears originating from traumatic experiences of any degree can alter your life. I have witnessed it in individuals numerous times as a counselor.
Not long ago I was cleaning the large window on the front of our house. We have an overhang off our roof, and I was just washing and whistling away when suddenly my eyes focused similar to the zoom on a camera lens – revealing I was just 2-3 inches from a big spider dangling from a thread right in front of my nose. It must have been attached to the overhang, but I didn’t hang around to find out. I managed a high speed Michael Jackson moon walk to get away from that huge creature. (It had to have been five inches wide!) That’s how large it appeared in my experience. Now folks, I love God’s creation and am married to a man who doesn’t seem to miss a single opportunity to witness those same wonders. I confess, however, I do not enjoy the company of spiders.
What usually occurs after a seemingly insignificant experience such as mine is that it can trigger memories of previous encounters of similar events. I immediately recalled sitting on the couch one very cold Alaskan evening this past January, enjoying studying for a following Sunday service. It was very late (Letterman and Leno had already retired for the night), and as I read by the light of a single 60-watt bulb, out of the stillness I heard a thump. A sound like something with some weight – perhaps similar to a jellybean, it seemed – had dropped right into my lap. I looked down and to my horror saw that one of those Deltoid spiders with the wide leg-span and the big round abdomens had landed right under my nose – directly onto the page I was reading. I’m sure I jumped two feet into the air, which unfortunately caused the critter to go airborne and disappear into my blanket. Listen, a person’s perspective becomes tweaked when they are operating under the influence of fear (DUI-F). Even though I have only seen a handful of spiders in the house the entire 23 years dwelling at that address, those experiences tried (but failed) to teach me to expect an eight-legged visitor every time I walked under the overhang, or whenever I curled into a blanket for a good read while sitting under that lamp. Fear births totally irrational thoughts, feelings, and reactions in our minds, attempting to produce within us a conditioned response in the future. Fear can actually affect what route we choose to take home, what curve we unconsciously tense up on, or even which people we choose to be around. All kidding aside concerning my spider encounters, fear is a serious problem and is something God in His mercy has provided a remedy for.
When we experience a major trauma or disappointment or live under a particular negative circumstance for a long time, we tend to become hindered in some area of our lives. We come under a spirit of captivity of sorts. Once that captivity has taken root in your life, you can begin to lose some aspects of your sense of purpose. You may be bound by a fear of flying, for example, and choose a job that requires no travel other than pavement. Or you may be bound by a pattern of persistent anger or abuse of some type which may severely challenge relationships in your life. If your pattern growing up was that your father could never hold down a good job – or his temper – then without even realizing it, those experiences can lead to similar behavior in you. You might find yourself year after year not being able to get ahead in life or maintain a healthy, loving relationship and then feel like a failure without any solid goals or even a goalpost in sight to run toward. You may even feel like you’re no longer fit to be in the game.
Your mind must change what it has been conditioned to believe and expect. Romans 12:2 (NLT) says it this way: “Let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.”
When you learn how to discover God’s will for you, you go through a process of renewing your mind and relearning how to live. Then the next time you are pressed into a corner or have to face an old familiar fear, you will be armed with a new and tested source of experiences – ones that will be very effective and dependable weapons when you’re tempted to react as you have done unsuccessfully in the past.
There is a fear – the fear of the Lord – that is a good and healthy fear, although it does not mean what most have been taught to believe. But that is for another day.
The Bible tells us to “hide the Word of God in our hearts…” This week would be a perfect time for each of us to recall, feed upon, rely on, and trust in the promises of the Master Guide, and search our lives to see if just maybe we have allowed the unreliable and untruthful teachers of past experiences to alter how we live and go about our lives. Ruminate on this – life is too precious to avoid people, places, or things because of wrong teaching, too short to avoid new challenges and new relationships. Don’t avoid walking under an overhang or curling up in perfect peace in the darkness, because God tells us the darkness and the light are the same to Him. He is always with you. He never slumbers nor sleeps. And maybe He even has a few giant spiders in your future for you to conquer. Ruminate on that.
“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (1 Tim 1:7)
This column was originally published in 2011.