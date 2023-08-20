“When they which were about him saw what would follow, they said unto Him, ‘Lord, shall we smite with the sword?’ And one of them smote the servant of the high priest, and cut off his right ear. And Jesus answered, and said, ‘Suffer ye thus far.’ And He touched his ear, and healed him.” (Luke 22:49-51)
You’re probably thinking, “What is she talking about?” Let me explain.
Have you ever had a time when it nearly broke your heart to watch what a mess a friend or family member was making of their life? You look at your friend, and you see such potential. You can imagine them making something out of their life. You can imagine them recovering from past disappointments and pain. Or you may have watched them finally get their footing and even get a good start at something, only to sit back sadly and watch them make a stupid, destructive choice, placing them right back at square one. Because you loved your friend so much, you were willing to do anything necessary to assist them in getting their life back on the right track. Although you knew it could be really difficult and painful, you were nonetheless prepared to set your needs aside and were willing to step into their disorder, chaos, and confusion to help them – all because you knew they would never make it out of the mess themselves!
Let’s take a look at what Jesus did for Peter that night in the Garden of Gethsemane.
First, a disclaimer. I am in no way comparing your or my trials and tribulations to what our Lord went through that night in the garden. Let’s remember the hours prior to Jesus stepping in to rescue Peter. Jesus had just been literally sweating blood from the intense spiritual battle He fought in the Garden. You and I don’t have the ability to know everything that is going to transpire in the next week of our life. We lean on Christ, pray, try to make good choices, but we are not privy to the final outcome and agenda of our days to come. But Jesus knew. He knew He was about to carry out His calling as the sacrificial Lamb of God. He knew that for the first time in His existence He would be separated from His Father, when He would soon choose to bear every part and parcel of sin, darkness, depravity, disease, and abuse in the history of mankind – all so you and I could be given the ability to get a fresh start, free from the heavy, painful burden of sin which had controlled us every day of our lives. So after sweating blood, with all that on His mind and being, He was immediately betrayed by one of His closest friends. Now that gives having a hard day a whole new meaning.
How do you handle your friends’ predicaments when you yourself feel like you’re being pulled under? Have you ever noticed that when you find yourself encompassed by difficulties, attacks, trials, family and work issues, innumerable deadlines, additional work duties, sick kids, financial challenges, relationship difficulties, and maybe a toothache – it is then! Then that you find yourself staring into the desperate eyes of your friend or loved one, who at that moment happens to be dangling over a cliff clinging to a rapidly fraying rope?? It never fails! Friends and family never develop crises when your schedule is free, or when you are sailing effortlessly in a period of stress-free, carefree, free time! It is what you do next that seperates the men from the boys, the Sunday-only Christians from the saints who have accepted that their life is not their own. It’s not all about them.
What did Jesus do for Peter that night in the garden after Peter chopped off the ear of Malchus, the servant of the high priest? What Peter did to Malchus was not only scandalous – it was against the law, and Peter knew he was headed to the slammer. Possibly even death row. His actions had the potential of ruining the rest of his life! In those days, you could be sentenced to life for injuring another citizen – but especially for harming one of stature such as his. Jesus could have just turned to Peter and said, “Oh no! You’ve done it now! That’s it buddy!! Haven’t you been listening to anything I’ve been teaching you this entire time?? By the way – you couldn’t do one small favor for me? I asked you to please just stay awake and pray while I went in to the garden to pray, and what did you do?? You disregarded my need and fluffed your pillow and went right to sleep! Peter, I have put so much time and effort into training you and teaching you how to become a faithful Christian disciple, but now I see what is really important to you, who you really are at the core. If you only knew what I have in store for Me in the days to come. Wow – you disappoint me Peter. I’m afraid you are on your own. There’s a limit to how far My patience will go. If you knew how bad I had it right now! Wow Peter, I can’t believe you didn’t know better. Sorry my friend. I’ve got to concentrate on my issues now.”
But we know that wasn’t what Jesus did. As blood poured out of Malchus’ head and dripped from the blade Peter held in his hand, Jesus asked the soldiers, “Suffer ye thus far...” (Luke 22:51) This was the equivalent of saying, “Let Me just do one more thing before you take Me!” Then Jesus reached out to Malchus and “touched his ear and healed him.” Rather than think of His own pain, betrayal, and upcoming crucifixion, Jesus had mercy and pity on impetuous Peter and released him from possible imprisonment or execution. Jesus stopped the entire process just to fix the mess His friend made that night – not even scolding him for knowing better than doing what he had done.
Jesus touched his ear and healed him. The Greek word for “touched” is aptomai, which means “to firmly grasp and hold tightly.” That word is important because it tells us the tenacity with which Jesus prayed! As a result of Jesus’ touch, Malchus was completely healed. The word “healed” is the Greek word iaomai, which means “to cure, to restore, and to heal.”
That very night in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus’ very words knocked 300-600 soldiers off their feet and flat on their backs. He didn’t need Peter’s lame attempt at help by slicing off a man’s ear. But rather than walk off and leave Peter alone to face the consequences of his own doings, Jesus set aside His own problems and feelings and took the time to help His friend. No lecture. No third degree. No condemnation or “You got yourself into this mess – even after all the times I’ve taught you otherwise.” How could Jesus do that? Because that truly was his nature!
The next time you think you are too busy or too important to get involved in a friend’s mess, remember what Jesus did for you! How many times have you said that famous prayer, “Oh Jesus. If You’ll just help me out of this _____, I promise I’ll never do it again!” But what did you do when He heard your prayer? If you are human, you probably started right back to the place of danger – until the next time, that is. It is a good thing Jesus doesn’t give us what we deserve!
Remember the man in the Bible who had done wrong – who owed a debt he could never pay? He went to the person he owed and begged for mercy. He was shown mercy, and the debt was completely forgiven. He then forgot the mercy shown to him and went to collect a very small debt from a poor man who owed him. The man also begged for mercy – but the wicked man demanded he be thrown into prison until 100 percent of his debt was paid. The King found out about it and had the first unforgiving man thrown into prison until his original debt was paid, which would have been impossible. Jesus was teaching each of us that we all develop messes in our lives; we all sin and carry debts we can never pay. When you see a friend, a co-worker who drives you crazy by offending you day after day, or when you see a family member or brother in Christ mess up – do what you would want someone to do for you. Be quick to extend a hand, slow to anger, and remember just how many times every day you need mercy or forgiveness, help out of a mess you’ve gotten yourself into. “To the merciful, He will show Himself merciful.” Ruminate on that today!
This column was originally published in 2012.