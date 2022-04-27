“If I can speak in the tongues of men and even angels, but have not love (that reasoning, intentional, spiritual devotion such as is inspired by God's love for and in us); I am only a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers (the gift of interpreting the divine will and purpose) and understand all the secret truths and mysteries and possess all knowledge; and if I have sufficient faith so that I can remove mountains but have not love (God's love in me) I am nothing, a useless nobody. Even if I dole out all I have to the poor in providing food, and if I surrender my body to be burned or in order that I may glory but have not love (God's love in me), I gain nothing. Love endures long and is patient and kind. Love never is envious or boils over with jealousy, is not boastful or vainglorious, does not display itself haughtily. It is not conceited (arrogant and inflated with pride), it is not rude and does not act unbecomingly. Love (God's love in us) does not insist on its own rights or its own way, because it is not self-seeking. It is not touchy, fretful, or resentful. It keeps no record of evil done to it (it pays no attention to suffered wrongs). It does not rejoice at injustice and injustice and unrighteousness but rejoices when right and truth prevail. Love bears up under anything and everything that comes and is ever ready to believe the best of every person, its hope is fadeless under all circumstances, and it endures everything without weakening. Love never fails.
1 Corinthians 13:1-8 (Amplified Version)
Mirrors. The main purpose is to reveal and to reflect an image. These verses are like a mirror. If we are brave enough to look honestly into that mirror, we will be able to see our true reflection. Help us Lord to be more like You.
What do you see when you look in the mirror?
Naturally speaking, mirrors don’t seem like our friend. I can say I don’t see anything close at almost sixty-four than I did at age thirty. Everyone has things in their life they wish they could go back in time and change.
As a woman born in the 1950s in the Midwest, I look back at the total lack of wisdom I displayed as a child and teen by laying in the sun covered in suntan oil to get as tanned as possible. Just thinking about it gives me pause.
Life and its experiences reveal and cause reflection of a different form. Learning that some people don’t regard truth or honesty can be a difficult lesson even as a child.
Pilate asked Jesus to define truth.
We know God’s word is truth. Jesus Himself is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. And we know He is love. When others think of us, or see us in the truest sense of the word, do they see love? Our earth is in travail. It is critical we are living in obedience daily. People need to see the Christ in us. Let’s peer into the mirror of His Word and learn what God’s love truly is.
The Bible teaches us love (charity) suffers long, is kind, isn't puffed up, thinks no evil about anyone. Bears all things, hopes all things, endures all things, and it never fails. In these verses, the word “love” comes from the Greek word “agape,” and it describes a love so completely different from what the world offers that it is only used in the New Testament to describe God's love for you and the love that should flow from the hearts of born-again believers.
Agape is a divine love that gives and gives and gives, even if it's never responded to, thanked, or acknowledged. God’s love looks nothing like the worldly, Hollywood definition of love. You could say that Agape is a love that isn't based on response, but on a decision to keep on loving. Jesus told us to love our enemies and pray for those who despitefully use you. He reminded us that even the Pharisees loved their own. Regardless of the recipient's response or lack thereof. It's the most noble, purest form of love that exists.
What are some of the characteristics of this amazing love? The words “suffereth long” are taken from the Greek word “makrothumia,” a compound of the words “makros” and “thumos.” The word makros means “long, distant, far, and of long duration.” The word thumos means “anger, or a swelling emotion, or a strong and growing passion about something.”
When these two words are put together, it forms the word makrothumia, which pictures the “patient restraint of anger,” hence, longsuffering. It can also be translated as “forbearance” and “patience.”
This word is like a candle prepared to burn a very long time. It is the fruit each one of us needs so much as Christians — readiness to patiently wait for a friend, a fellow believer, our children, or our mate to receive the engrafted word, or his answer. It's a character trait that can only come through God's Spirit living within us as believers.
This kind of love doesn't just “bow out,” such as “I've given you enough of my time and my prayers, you made your bed.” Agape love doesn't throw in the towel and quit. The harder the fight, the longer the struggle, the more difficult it is to find any hope to hang on to for someone, the more committed agape love becomes.
Maybe you are in a relationship that tests your patience. We all need to ask the Lord for a good dose of agape love — and allow our decisions to come out of and be ruled by His Holy Spirit dwelling in and through us. In fact, we are told in Romans 5:5 the agape love of God has already been “shed abroad” in our hearts by the Holy Spirit.
That means you and I don't have to come up with this other-worldly love all on our own through works or self-will. That would be impossible. Were it possible, Jesus would not have had to pay the price of the cross to purchase it for us.
The words “shed abroad” are from the Greek word “ekcheo,” meaning a “pouring forth, a discharge spilling forth, or something that is dispersed in abundance.” In other words, God has provided sufficient love for us to be long suffering in any relationship or situation. God's love has literally been poured into our hearts, and when we humble ourselves and pray, He will release a river of this amazing love toward the situations that have burdened us.
The old “beast” nature in mankind is short-tempered, selfish, and intolerant. But agape love is slow to anger and will not let go. This is true miraculous love: a love that literally transforms and changes people's lives who have long ago given up on love. Without it, they are what the Word calls without hope in this world.
Paul also tells us that this love placed in our hearts is kind. The word “kind” here is the Greek word “chresteuomai,” which means “to be adaptable or compliant to the needs of others.”
When agape is working through us, it gives us the desire, the strength, and the ability to “be all things to all men so we might win them to Christ.” It doesn't wear us out, empty our reserves, but as we pour out, we are filled by His Holy Spirit within. It is the exact opposite of selfishness and self-centeredness. It cannot be done just by will power, but it must flow from the Holy Spirit within us.
Love doesn't demand others to be a certain way. Rather, it is so focused on the needs of others that it goes the extra mile, co-laboring to help gain victory.
Real agape love doesn't think of itself first. It is always reaching out to the needs of others. Love does not envy. This word “envy” is the Greek word “zelos,” and describes a person who is totally consumed with his own needs and desires and will walk over anyone who gets in his way. An envious person is not even able to see the needs and desires of others, unless they benefit his, because his own plans are foremost in his mind all the time.
Agape love scans the horizon, with a hearing ear, committed to seeing others become loosed, free, healed, and blessed. Lord, we ask for forgiveness when we have fallen short. We long to let Your light shine and reflect You as we obey the Word and Your command to love.
Dear Jesus, we ask You to open our hearts and allow agape love to flow through us to all those around us. Help us be more focused on the needs of others than on our own needs or self-interests. We know the only way this is possible is to yield to the agape love You have shed abroad in our hearts. This will require a daily, deep work in our lives. We must walk as the living sacrifice we are called to be in Jesus Christ. We want to portray You, Lord, as who You really are — the Only Way, the Only Truth, and the Only Life. When we stand before You on that great day, we pray You will embrace us with, “Well done, good and faithful servant of God, ambassador of My agape love to those I sought to save. Enter the joy of thy Lord.”
“But we all, with unveiled face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are transformed into the same image from glory to glory, even as from the Spirit of the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 3:18
Ruminate on that.