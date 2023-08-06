“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the good news of the gospel to the poor. He has sent Me to bind up the brokenhearted; to proclaim freedom to the captives and a total release from darkness to the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God – to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion – to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes; the oil of gladness instead of mourning; and a garment of praise in place of a spirit of heaviness and despair. And they will be called oaks of righteousness, the plantings of the Lord, for the display of His splendor and Glory.” (Isaiah 61:1-3)
“… Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Mark 16:15
You and I need to stop today and pause, and ask ourselves the question – “What is the purpose of my life?” – right here, right now, this day. What am I doing?
Is your life a series of deadlines, meetings, clearing your desk, answering your cell phone(s), moving from one crisis to another? Do you look forward to what God has for you tomorrow? When you wake up in the morning, is your first reaction, “Good morning Lord?” or “Good Lord, it’s morning!”
Some of us are afraid to ask ourselves these questions. Maybe the Lord will suggest we make some changes. It may be that the parasites within us are eating away at our time, our talents, and our energy. The enemy might whisper in your ear, “You just need a break! If you would just quit that lousy job where no one appreciates you anyway, life would be so much better.” Or, in extreme times, he might suggest, “This is all your spouse’s fault! They just don’t understand you. In fact, life would be so different if you just bailed out and found someone fun, understanding, and more able to love you for who you are – a new start!”
This might sound extreme and highly unlikely, but I guarantee you, I see it frequently as a counselor. Extreme times call for extreme measures. This is no time to be allowing the enemy of your soul any time whatsoever to speak his lies and deceits into your heart. You see, we are living in an hour in which there is no time to flirt with the fool’s gold that the devil has to offer. What we do need to do is take a fearless inventory of our lives and offer it up to Jesus – giving Him permission to make any changes He deems necessary.
In the verses above, we see that God has given each and every one of us a purpose and a mission. When we make the eternal decision to become a Christian – to “give our heart to Jesus” – we do just that! Your life is no longer your own. And that is not a bad thing, or a regrettable decision, but rather it is the beginning of a fantastic journey filled with more satisfaction, peace, happiness, and blessing than anything this world could ever claim to offer! Just because you don’t appear any different on the outside, He truly does make all things new!
But what of our purpose?
For the most part, the church has been a “sleeping giant” for centuries. I read somewhere about the time Napoleon Bonaparte gazed upon a large crude map on his desk – and with his finger, he drew a circle around a large mass of territory and shouted to his commanders, “Do you see this area? It is a sleeping giant. Leave it alone. If it ever wakes up, it will shake my kingdom and the entire world!!” The area he outlined turned out to be modern day China, and he was correct to be worried. What if Lucifer looked at our area of Alaska and said the same thing?? “She’s a sleeping giant. Don’t wake up her up – or she will shake the entire world and bring ruin to my kingdom!!”
Saints, Jesus has sent us to preach the gospel to every creature. What exactly does that mean?
The word “preach” comes from the Greek word kerusso, which means “to proclaim, to declare, to announce, or to herald a message.” It was the message proclaimed by the kerux, who was “the official spokesman or herald of the King.” Because the kerux was the “appointed, official representative of the king or government,” his specific job – or reason for living – was to announce with a clear and unquestionable voice the desires, dictates, orders, recent and unfolding events, news, or messages that the king or government wished to express to the people.
The position of this kerux (spokesman or herald) was viewed to be the highest, most noble, privileged position in the kingdom because his position gave him routine, unfettered access to the king – afforded only to rare individuals. To be the king’s kerux was an honor and supreme privilege.
When the king wanted to deliver a message to the people, he summoned the kerux. After the king dictated his message, the kerux was allowed to ask questions freely to make sure he fully understood every aspect of the message. It was the kerux’s responsibility to capture and convey the sentiment, heart, and emotions of the king concerning the message or news. Thus, the kerux was expected to deliver the message with emotional impact in order to properly represent both the word and the heart of the king.
The kerux was expected to live his life free of accusation. His personal life had to be spotless, squeaky clean – similar to how we vet someone being considered for a high, public servant position today. Keeping all this in mind, let’s consider again what Jesus meant when He commanded that all believers go into all the world and preach the Gospel. Since kerusso (to preach) is the message of the kerux (the King’s spokesman), it’s clear that God is speaking much more to us than what many believe to be the sharing of the truth of the Gospel.
We must see ourselves as representatives of the King Jesus Christ – and that our lives are truly “living epistles – books, messages,” being read by those we see and work with us every day. Your life is the pulpit. In order to be an effective, approved kerux of our King, we need to spend enough time in His presence every day in order to be able to capture the true essence of His heart in his message to the lost all around us.
God wants us to be separate from the world; we are called to “come out from” the world that hates God. But at the same time – though we now herald from a different Kingdom, a different King, and espouse different desires, hopes, and goals – we have to make the necessary changes in our lives so we will be available to Jesus when He needs us; and to set aside those things that rob and steal our time and energy in order to be effective ministers for Jesus Christ. That means dying daily as the Apostle Paul said. And as we crucify the old man with its lusts and cravings, its selfishness and self-centeredness, we put on the new man which is renewed day by day. We are His kerux, and we are to bear His image and His heart from the pulpit of our everyday lives to a lost and dying world.
You have been anointed to preach this gospel to the poor, to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom to the captives and a total release from darkness to each prisoner the Holy Spirit places in your daily path. If you are a teacher, it might be a student. If you’re a nurse or an EMT, it might be a patient. If you’re a postal clerk, it may be a brokenhearted person asking to purchase stamps. If you are on an errand to the store, it may be for the young person who is bagging your groceries and looking as if their world is crumbling around them.
You don’t have to go to Africa or Romania to spread the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ! Your neighborhood – your city – is a mission field. Ask the Lord to fill you with His strength and Spirit to be His kerux – and keep in mind “With God all things are possible.”
Ruminate on that!