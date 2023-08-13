“... A friend of the world is an enemy of God.” (James 4:4)
The temptation comes to all of us, sometimes on a daily basis to some degree. When a Christian who has walked with God in a close relationship – knowing the things of the Spirit – decides to step back into the world, intentionally or unintentionally, it is a very serious matter to God. When I say serious, I mean a situation so grave that it eventually causes God to take an aggressive and antagonistic stance toward that believer. That is true especially when there is no sign of true repentance in the believer. That is why James 4:4 says, “... a friend of the world is an enemy of God.” God is a merciful God who knows the very thoughts and intents (intentions) of every man – but He has also chosen to allow every person the gift and freedom of free choice, a free will. God has never and will never want robots, but rather a people who willingly lay down their lives to serve Him with all their heart, mind, and soul.
Notice that James refers to believers who have become friends of the world. The word “friend” here is the Greek word phileo, a word that can mean “fondness, friendship, and love.” This is the Greek word someone would use if he or she wanted to express affection, a close friend, or even a degree of romance. When used to depict “friend,” it describes a relationship of a very close friend with whom one is very familiar.
From the word phileo we get the word philema, which means “to kiss.” In the ancient world, a kiss was a form of greeting that was reserved for family members, friends, fellow church members, or other cherished people in that person's life. A kiss like this would never be given to a stranger, but to someone for whom a person felt deep affection and loyalty as well as a relationship.
This leads us to the other usage of the word phileo. In some places, it portrayed a person who was under some type of commitment or obligation due to their relationship. It could be a family relative, a business associate, or a close friendship. It implies obligations such as those you would find in a marriage or in a business partner relationship. These relationships carry responsibilities. The word phileo is used to describe both the relationship and the obligations from entering into that relationship.
So when James talks about believers who have become a “friend to the world,” he is talking about Christians who have drifted so far back into the world that they now feel close to the world – and obligated to it with affection and pleasure. The connection to and the familiarity they have with the world is so intense that they feel responsible and loyal to it. An example might be feeling loyal to worldly friendships which have no basis in the Lord, with no plan or purpose in the Lord or in witnessing about or for the Lord to those individuals. These believers have exchanged their former deep affections for the Lord for a renewed allegiance to the world from which they were rescued and delivered. This drift didn't just happen overnight. Backsliding like this takes a slow, methodical, deliberate seduction that ends up drawing the person from Jesus straight back into the arms of the lifestyle they once were delivered out of. In fact, the Bible likens it to a dog returning to its own vomit. The end result is that their sense of obligation and loyalty is now stronger to the world than to Christ and His church.
James solemnly declares that any believer who has slipped back into this type of serious relationship with the world becomes the “enemy of God.” This word “enemy” is from the Greek word echthros, a word that appears more than 450 times in the Old Testament Septuagint to describe “hate, hatred, hostility, an enemy, or an opponent.” At the time of the drift, no one ever feels the extreme danger they are in. At the most, they instead choose to ignore all the little warnings and red flags from the Holy Spirit or from close Christian friends – often writing them off for being ridiculous and just religious. One example of its usage in the New Testament is Luke 23:12, where it portrays the “animosity, antagonism, enmity, rivalry, and competition” that existed between Herod and Pilate. These two men were definitely not on the same side!
So what does all this mean to you and me? It tells us that God is a jealous God and is jealous when a believer, one of His children, transfers his or her love and affection and care back to the world. Jesus knows the extreme danger of the drift and just how deadly it can be to one of His children when they begin flirting with the devil. Just as a spouse would feel violated if they discovered their partner was carrying on an intimate relationship with another, God experiences those same feelings. Many times, we see God actually take on the role of the antagonist and start to set the ball in motion to see that relationship end! He at least gives us those red flags, whispering to us, “You know this is not a good relationship. You are inviting trouble, temptation, and allowing the devil an open door to the front door of your home.” Thank God for His grace! His love is so strong, so powerful, that He will give us every opportunity to turn our affections back to where they belong.
Backsliding is serious business! When you try to split your heart between the Lord and the world, it only brings pain, destruction, tearing, or even death. God paid too high a price to rescue you and make sure you would have the opportunity to live with Him forever! He just won't sit back leisurely and watch you crash and burn! And the devil isn't fooling around either. The Word says “he knows his time is short.” Get the picture out of your mind of a little red man with a pitchfork. The enemy of your soul has made it his plan to destroy you! He knows the Word. He studies you and finds your weak points. Then he fashions a weapon that is made just for you, and he waits until you are vulnerable and shoots it straight into your heart. This is no game, folks. This is life and death! The church needs to wake up and do a fearless inventory of their lives to see if there are any misplaced affections or half-hearted relationships. He is jealous over you! Yes, you!
Our Lord paid the supreme sacrifice for you and for me. There is no more fierce a competitor than He. But remember, He gave us a free will. Count the cost before you turn your affections to anyone or anything other than Jesus Christ. In fact, pray this prayer with me today:
Lord Jesus, I pray that my passion for You will grow stronger and stronger and that I will be kept untainted from the world. I want to want You. I long to be filled with longing for You. I'm ashamed at times at my lack of desire. Please have mercy on me. Take me by the hand and lead me out of this misty lowland where I have been wandering. Forgive me for the terrible witness my actions have been to all those around me. Please give me ears to hear Your voice. I don't want the devil to have free reign to bring havoc into my home and my family because of my disobedience. Forgive me Lord. Please give Your angels charge over me. I give You permission to remove anything in my life that is not like You. I want my heart to be Yours. The hour of Your return is close. I want to be found in You! In Jesus Name. Amen!
Ruminate on that.
This column was first published in 2012.