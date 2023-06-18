“I have become a servant by the commission God gave me to present to you the Word of God in its fullness – the mystery that has been kept hidden from ages and generations, but is now disclosed to the saints. To them God has chosen to make known among the Gentiles (those who do not know Christ) the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.” ( Col. 1:25-27 NIV)
“Beyond all question, the mystery of godliness is great: he appeared in a body…” ( 1 Timothy 3:16 NIV)
If you are a believer, Christ is in both you and His corporate Body – all of us believers everywhere – no matter where we choose to worship. The word “you” in Colossians 1:27 is a plural pronoun. Why is that important? The highest expression and anointing of His power resides in all of us together as one, when we choose to walk and operate in unity. The mystery of godliness is best summed up in the properly translated phrase, “Christ in, and among, all of you.” I truly believe when we get hold of the true meaning of what Jesus was showing us, we will see a great harvest and a return to God of all those who have been hurt, disappointed, and disillusioned by what people have termed “church” for so long. The days of the one man show are slowly passing as the Holy Spirit reveals what He truly meant by His Body – One Church composed of many individual members! The abuse of those who have either knowingly or unknowingly presented an unappealing, incorrect, or even frightening picture of what it means to be a Christian or “in Christ” is also quickly coming to an end. Thank God! It is the truth that sets men free! We need not fear change if it is in His Word. We live and grow – precept upon precept, line upon line – and develop if we remain teachable by the Holy Spirit and not by every wind of doctrine that happens to blow by.
Some believers correctly see Jesus as the Head of all things but have never discerned or understood the Lord’s Body! So many must be introduced to the mystery of “Christ in you.” They need to see the Body of Christ as God’s Ambassadors, manifesting all the fullness of Christ, rather than weak people with no power, people who merely choose to attend a church occasionally but rarely display few differences between themselves and the unbelievers surrounding them every day. The limitations set by the traditions of man have caused Christians to appear like impotent religious folk. Jesus does not want us to believe that we are powerless to help hurting and wounded people we see every day. In the past, our first instinct would be to call the priest or the pastor to pray and take care of all those needy people. Jesus wants us to know that He has given us all things that pertain unto life and godliness and has empowered us to set the captives free by the indwelling of Christ within each one of us.
I am not Christ. You are not Christ. But Christ lives in you and in me! Christ has chosen to abide and operate in the earth by residing in His many-membered Body. Paul said it best in his letter to the Ephesians:
“And He has put all things under His (Jesus’s) feet and has appointed Him the Universal and Supreme Head of the church (a headship exercised throughout the entire church), Which is His Body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all – for in that Body (all of us united believers) lives the full measure of Him Who makes everything complete, and Who fills everything everywhere with Himself!” (Ephesians 1:22-23 – AMP)
It hasn’t been too many years ago that some believers were not even allowed to own or read the Bible for themselves! Even today, many Christians may possess dust-covered Bibles presented to them as a child – Bibles that have not been read for years. Many mistakenly hold the opinion that it is sufficient to go to church once a week, listen to the pastor’s sermon, recite a prayer, and repeat the entire exercise again the next week, hoping it sufficient enough for them to make it to heaven someday. However, thanks be to God, His mystery is being revealed in this hour – and it is vital that every believer read the word daily for themselves, and allow the indwelling Holy Spirit (our teacher) to feed, instruct, heal, teach, and lead us into our destiny and into the very purpose for which we have been born!
Don’t misunderstand me. We need each other. Our physical bodies can’t function correctly unless all our systems, organs, and parts are healthy and obeying our head! Jesus gave us the fivefold gift ministries mentioned in Ephesians 4:11 because we need one another. Think of it as the hand of God. The Apostles – breaking trail, forging us forward – cover and touch all the others like a thumb on a hand. The Prophet is the index finger pointing toward the future and revealing and protecting God’s people from repeating or falling into error. The evangelist is the middle finger that extends and reaches out the farthest to search for and grasp the lost. The Pastor, married to the local church, is depicted by the ring finger and leading us in the Lord’s covenant for all mankind by shepherding the flock. And finally the teacher, the little finger, the one that can “reach into our ears” and help us learn, understand, and comprehend the truth of the Word of God.
All these “parts” should receive due honor and respect. Why did Jesus create these “positions”? “For the perfecting of the saints, (all of us), for the work of the ministry – until we all come to the unity of the faith…unto a perfect man.” When we grasp this and understand that we are all one people, members of one Body – the people of God – we will experience the power He issued to us as His Ambassadors, Kings, and Priests in this earth and we will see our prayers answered, His Will fulfilled, the lost sheep returned, and the captives set free.
There is an incredible destiny for the people of God in Delta Junction and all of Alaska. You are not here by chance! Jesus has revealed this truth to and through many in leadership positions in our area. I believe we are about to see a uniting of believers here like never before, accompanied by a revival in the areas of our prayers that have many times appeared weak or even powerless and hypocritical in the past.
Unity is essential, and it begins at home. Unity in families, honoring the unity vowed in our marriage covenants, unity at work – esteeming your co-workers higher than yourself. Power is produced in unity. It is expressed in coming into agreement with what God says about something, not what we think or wish about it. Have any of you ever stepped out to pray for someone and then not seen the answer manifest? There can be many reasons for that, but there is power for answered prayer when said in agreement. The Bible says that we as believers can pray and “put 1,000 of our enemies to flight,” but two (in agreement in God’s Word) can “put 10,000 to flight”!
Not seeing results in prayer can be so discouraging. I used to describe praying for someone and not seeing results like a scenario of a Kirby salesman coming to your home, spouting tested, proven promises that he can fix your problem, and that what he is offering will pick up even the worst pile of silt and dirt … and then wanting to excuse himself, hide under a rock, and slowly back out the door quietly when it failed to deliver what he had promised.
We want to see our prayers answered! We want to see people and friends healed! We don’t want to sheepishly mutter, “Oh. I’m sorry to hear about your diagnosis. Jesus heals you know. I’ll remember to keep you in my prayers tonight.” I want to have the same fervancy and tenacity for those hurting ones who I meet daily to be healed and set free as I would if it was my own child caught in a desperate hour of need or crisis! Can you imagine the victory through our united front and our witness as those we meet who are afraid, angry, lost, in chains of pain, addictions, hopelessness, and darkness of every kind see our faith and resolve and sincerity war against the enemy by proclaiming and walking in the finished work of Christ? I know many hurting people who refuse to set a foot in a church because of the division, bickering, and competition they’ve witnessed between believers and congregations in the past. Imagine how their hope and faith would be strengthened if they saw us operate as one church, one Body, under One Spirit, the one true God!
Unity is void of competition. We will see God display His power and presence in ways we have not imagined. It is in unity that God commands a blessing! As one joint can’t operate independently of the entire body, nor can we display the true finished wonderful works of Christ without laboring together, as one, to see His Will be done in us and in the fields of souls surrounding us. You are a member of His Body. Are you walking in your purpose and calling? It begins one step at a time. We just need to be willing. Jesus began the work (purpose) in you before you were even born and the Word states He will complete it. All you need to do is give Him permission and ask Him.
Ruminate on that!
This article was first published in 2011.