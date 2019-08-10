There is no force upon earth greater than love. You can study love your entire life, but until you actually accept and believe the unfailing promise regarding love, you will miss the mark. Do you know why it is so critical that we understand the real meaning of love? It is a word that has been tossed around, used, abused, and confused more than any other word in our language. It is in almost every greeting card you find. Hollywood releases films about love one right after another — teaching a form of love that is nothing close to God’s love.
It is simply the truth that human beings often fail one another. I’m sure you have felt let down by someone at some point along the way. And if you’re honest, you’ll admit you have let others down. People you know and respect may occasionally fall from the high position they hold in life, leaving countless people reeling, shocked, and confused. There are even times fellow warriors and brothers in arms within the Church may stumble and end up bringing pain and disappointment upon many. It doesn’t matter how many thousands of forms or definitions man creates or depicts, there is one love that will never fail, it cannot fail: God’s “agape” love.
1 Corinthians 13 is often referred to as the “love chapter.” It contains the beautiful definition of what true agape love is. In the New King James Version, this word “love” is translated as charity. The definition is the same.
“(Agape) Love suffers long, and is kind; love envies not, love vaunts not itself, is not puffed up, does not behave itself unseemly, seeks not its own, is not easily provoked, thinks no evil; rejoices not in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away.” 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8.
We are going to take a couple of weeks to actually dig into the original Greek translation of what these powerful verses are saying. I hope you will be as surprised and encouraged as I have been as I have studied what the Lord and the Apostle Paul were actually teaching and proclaiming. The hope, truth, strength, and power packed into these truths could not possibly be overstated.
Agape love is a divine love that gives and gives and gives, even if it is never responded to, thanked, or acknowledged. It is unconditional love in the truest sense of the word. The most noble, purest form of love that exists. Paul begins by saying, “Love suffers long.” These words “suffers long” are taken from the Greek word “makrothumia,” a compound of two words meaning, “the patient restraint of anger; longsuffering; forbearance; patience.” It describes a love that has unending patience. A love willing to wait as long as it takes to see another make progress, change, or understand something.
A person who possesses agape love absolutely refuses to toss in the towel or give up on another. Do you know any people with whom you are so frustrated you just want to shout, “That’s it. I’m finished.” Agape love cannot even consider giving up. You might be thinking, “Well, how is that even possible? After all, I’m just human.” True. However, in Romans 5:5 it says that this agape love of God has been shed abroad in your heart already. God’s love has literally been poured into and dispensed right into your heart. It’s a fact that our carnal natures are short-tempered and intolerant, but God’s love is slow to anger, slow to wrath, and doesn’t know how to quit. It is already in you. Just ask the Holy Spirit to help you silence your flesh and allow this love to pour out like a river.
Next, Paul tells us that agape love is kind. The word “kind” is the Greek word “chresteuomai,” which means “to be adaptable or compliant to the needs of others.” It portrays a willingness to serve and to change in order to meet the needs of others.” It is totally opposite to selfishness and self-centeredness. We need to ask ourselves if we are truly willing and available to serve and bend over backwards to help another. If not, we are no different than the world, always expecting some payment or reward in return.
Next, Paul states that agape love envies not. This word “envy” is the Greek word “zelos,” which describes a person who is radically consumed with his own desires or plans, willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want. True agape love is able to identify and try to provide for the needs of others. We need to ask ourselves a question. Are we so consumed with ourselves, our plans, and obtaining things we desire that we are either unable or unwilling to see or help provide for the needs of others? This isn’t always about money or things. We are all surrounded by people every day in our community who desperately need someone to listen, someone to notice them and sincerely care. It may be something as small as listening to them in the store or at work with your undivided attention. People can see if you are truly engaged or merely providing an occasional “uh huh” to what they are saying. A hug might not seem like much to you, but to some it means hope along with validating their value. Wouldn’t you agree that is worth a little of your time?
It happened to me a couple days ago in the post office. The woman started crying after we talked, thanking me for caring enough to listen. I believe that is a burden any and all of us could handle. This does not include only friends or strangers; this happens in families. I just saw a man on the news this morning who has studied the recent mass shootings in America. Every mass shooter except one has been male. And 26 or 27 were missing an active father figure in their lives. What is happening? Children are not growing up with the same sense of belonging as they possibly did five decades ago. Video games or things can never replace a father involved in the lives of his children with regards to forming their identities. The same is true for mothers and daughters. Everyone requires significance in their lives, and quality attention and time. That will never happen if people continue to be consumed with just their own needs, wants, desires, and self-fulfillment.
In this amazing group of attributes, Paul continues with, “Love vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up.” The word “vaunts” has all but lost its meaning in today’s vocabulary. It comes from the Greek word “perpereuomai,” which means a lot of self-talk. It describes a person who is hot air. Agape love doesn’t go around endlessly promoting itself or exaggerating its own virtues. Paul adds to this, “is not puffed up.” These words are based on the Greek word “phusio,” which describes a person who is deceived into thinking too highly of himself; or feels they are somehow better than other people. I can attest to the truth that a large portion of the young people I counsel daily feel treated like second-class citizens among their peers.
I’d like to pose a question to you. If you meet a person who has successfully turned their life around, do you treat them the same as you would any other person you have greeted for years? We are all sinners who have been saved by grace. I challenge you to greet that individual in a kind, respectful manner. I’m not saying you need to invite them to dinner, but imagine what it would feel like to be forever labeled as a bad person, or a person with less value than others. Agape love holds no favorites, and neither should we when it comes to the Lord’s love poured out upon all.
Next week we will pick up on the next attribute and description of the kind of love that cannot fail. Try to challenge yourself to read and study these amazing verses describing real agape love in 1 Corinthians. I promise you; it can change your life forever.
Ruminate on that.