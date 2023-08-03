The intersection of Airport Way, the Steese Expressway, the Richardson Highway, and Gaffney Road (GARS) in Fairbanks will close for final configuration work starting 5 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5. It is scheduled to reopen to the new traffic pattern the morning of Monday, Aug. 14.
The main gate to Fort Wainwright, located on the eastern portion of this intersection, will be closed as well during this time. Trainor Gate and Montgomery Gate will remain open 24 hours a day while the Main Gate is closed. Fort Wainwright visitor passes will be issued at the Montgomery Gate.
Drivers should use Peger Road, Johansen Expressway, and Mitchell Expressway as a detour.
During the closure, DOT&PF and contractors will be installing new traffic signals and establish signal timing. The signals and new signs will guide drivers through the intersection, designed to reduce the delays spent waiting at signals and improve roadway safety. Left turns will be moved before or after the main intersection but eliminated at the main core intersection. As a result, safety is increased with fewer conflict points.
The intersection will be the highest priority for winter maintenance. Plow crews contributed to the design of the intersection and it will be designated as the highest priority for winter maintenance. There is also a power back up system installed to keep the traffic lights functioning in the case of a power outage.
The new intersection began construction in 2022, and is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Pro-gram.