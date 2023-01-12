July
Multiple fires north of Delta Junction result in creation of fire “complex”
Nine fires burning in the wildlands north of Delta Junction in June resulted in the creation of a complex with an incident management team to manage those fires. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has taken over management of all the fires in the complex.
The incident management team set up in the Delta Secondary School Complex.
The fire complex consists of nine fires, the Yukon Creek (#296), Marshall Mountain (#420), Central Creek (#437), Central Creek Airstrip (#295), Porcupine Creek (#375), South Fork (#427), Gold Hub (#455), California Creek (#472), and Gilles Creek (#460).
The fires had consumed over 23,000 acres and were responsible for the smoke seen in the local area. All of the fires were started by lightning.
None of the fires appeared to threaten Delta Junction directly. The residents off the road system and recreational cabins in the Middle Salcha River and Upper Salcha River Zones were in SET evacuation status.
The preparedness level for Alaska was increased to level five, the highest preparedness level, by the Alaska Multi-Agency Coordination Group.
The group indicated in a statement that the move to level five is caused by numerous active large fires and existing resources are committed to fires.
“Preparedness Level 5 (PL5) is assigned when large fires that require incident management teams are occurring in several areas simultaneously and is the highest level identified in the Alaska Preparedness Plan. PL5 status means most of the initial and extended attack resources are committed to new and existing fires,” wrote the group in a press release.
Richardson Highway
closes after floods
The Richardson Highway remained closed south of Delta Junction between mileposts 218 and 234 after heavy snow melt and rain created heavy runoff which damaged several bridges between Donnelly Dome and Paxson. The road was initially closed and reopened later that day with one lane of traffic. Before repairs could be completed, additional damage occurred that resulted in an additional closure.
Initially the road washed away at mile marker 233.5 at Bear Creek, and then high water caused problems at other locations including Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q Creek, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, and Darling Creek.
Damage also occurred to fiber optic lines running through the area, causing problems with the Delta 911 phone system from landlines and reducing internet speeds.
Crews worked constantly to assess and repair damage. Traffic was detoured via Tok using the Tok Cutoff and Alaska Highways.
Landfill needs new
monitoring
The City of Delta Junction was notified of a regulatory change concerning monitoring at the city landfill site.
A letter from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation (ADEC) dated July 12 informed the city that proposed changes were approved on February 25 and that explosive gas monitoring is required in accordance with 18 AAC 60.350 at Class I and Class II municipal solid waste facilities. The City of Delta Junction landfill is a Class II landfill.
City administrator Ken Greenleaf said that part of the solution to the new regulations will include the installation of gas sensors at the landfill.
There will be a cost to the city to become compliant with the new regulations.
Richardson Highway opens
The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities announced that the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction between mileposts 200 to 234 was open to travel. One lane was open with pilot car escort. Up to 30 minute delays were expected.
August
School district presents
information on active
shooter protocols
Many people have said it will never happen in rural Alaska, but it did in Bethel in 1997, two years before the Columbine High School shooting brought a national spotlight to the issue. A student shot and killed two people and wounded two others at Bethel Regional High School.
Since that time, there have been numerous reports of school and other shootings at mass gatherings around the world. Authorities have attempted to determine the best course of action in such situations and have spent countless hours analyzing outcomes of events.
Over time there have been changes in what is believed to be best practices, and there has been some controversy over what the best practice is. A recent shooting in a school in Uvalde, Texas, has spotlighted the issue, and there has been significant criticism of how the shooting was handled.
Before the police ever arrive – or in our case the Alaska State Troopers – a significant influence on the outcome of such an event can be determined. Schools have practiced evacuations for fire alarms, and shelter in place drills for earthquakes and other weather events.
What works best in an active shooter situation?
One popular protocol is a program called ALICE. It is an acronym for a program Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
The Delta Greely School District has trained staff in the ALICE program for the past several years. School Superintendent Shaun Streyle is wanting to reach out more to parents and others in the community to understand the program and train students on how to react if the unfortunate occurs.
Streyle said, “When it comes to this topic, there is never the ideal time to discuss, or ideal time to bring everyone together to go over this sensitive information. However, moving forward, we feel it is important parents have this information before the school year begins.”
The district is also making a change this year in that all outside building doors will be locked. To enter the school during the school day, individuals will need to push a button and wait for a staff member to grant access to the building.
New bus routing at
secondary complex
Those that drop off children at Delta High School or junior high will experience a different interaction with school buses this year. Superintendent Shaun Streyle said that one of the issues in the parking lot off Nistler Road has been the interaction between school buses, other vehicles, and students walking into the school.
“We had students walking between buses to enter the school building,” Streyle said. “It was not safe.”
This summer, the Delta Career Advance Center Heavy Equipment Academy helped implement a solution to the problem.
The academy constructed a gravel drive/parking area between the existing parking lot and the ball field. The drive and parking area will be used by school buses arriving at the school and for loading and unloading students.
Upon entering the school from Nistler Road, buses will proceed to the right past the island that marks the end of the parking spaces and then turn left across the parking lot onto the new drive; the first four spaces in the lot will be blocked off.
The buses will then proceed down the new drive to the school building near the entrance to the senior lounge, where students will be dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon. Students will then be able to proceed to and from the school along the sidewalk as before.
Ambulance red lights of concern
The City of Delta Junction has been providing ambulance service to the community for several years under a contract with Delta Medical Transport. Prior to Delta Medical, the ambulance service was volunteer-based.
The amount that the city paid to Delta Medical for several years was between $25,000 and $50,000 annually.
Delta Medical approached the city and voiced its concern of being able to remain solvent because there was not enough income from the ambulance service being generated. In February of 2022, the city raised the amount of compensation to $25,000 per month.
During the city budgeting process, the amount was again raised to $46,000 per month and paid quarterly – $552,000 annually. In addition to the contract fee, there are significant other costs to providing the service including the cost of facilities and vehicles.
Currently the funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which is part of the $350 billion in federal funding being shared with communities to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta Junction’s share of these funds will be depleted in fiscal 2024.
City Administrator Ken Greenleaf reported to the council at a regular meeting that the current status of the ambulance service in Delta Junction is non-sustainable in its current form.
Greenleaf offered plans to host a series of public forums that will be very transparent. He plans on laying out all the facts. He said, “We need to arm the public with the information and the community needs to come together – the entire community.”
Wind-driven fire threatened several homes
A report of a fire in a mobile home off Nistler Road on August 17 turned into a large wildland fire.
Crews were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Nistler Road for a mobile home fire to find fire spreading across a side road that intersects Nistler Road about two miles east of Clearwater Road. The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch and reported a wind driven wildland fire that was two to three acres in size.
At the time of arrival, the fire had moved from what was believed to be the point of origin about 500 feet north and was beginning to spot across the side road. Winds were sustained at about 30 mph at the time with gusts exceeding 40 mph.
The first arriving engine deployed three hose lines to attempt to attack the fire on both sides of the side road but were hampered in moving further down the road to stop the spread of fire across the road because individuals were operating equipment in the area, creating a dangerous condition for firefighters.
As the fire spread across the side road to the northeast, several homes were threatened, and individuals were asked to leave their homes for their safety.
Crews set up structural protection for the homes in the area and were able to prevent the fire from damaging any homes. Several old storage structures were burned in the fire.
A camper near the point of origin of the fire was destroyed when firefighters were unable to get onto the property to keep the camper from burning.
Before crews were able to contain the fire, it jumped Nistler Road and created several spot fires.
Two dozers under contract with Forestry were able to cut a line around the fire on the south side of Nistler Road. Ground crews were able to contain the spot fires north of Nistler Road.
September
Runners put in personal bests in Fairbanks meet: Boys finish first in
3A division
The Delta Husky cross country team traveled to Fairbanks to compete against local 3A and 4A teams. Many runners were able to run personal best times during the race.
Grace Pearson, the only female runner for Delta, ran a time of 26:10 and came in fifth for 3A girls.
The boys team also clocked some great times. Anthony White had the lead time with a personal record (PR) of 18:26 and placed first for the 3A teams. He was followed by James Fox with 19:52 (PR), Noah Douglas at 20:07 (PR), William Douglas at 20:19 (PR), Tanner Brant at 20:50 (PR), Aidan Bullard at 23:00, Josiah Ruse at 24:01, Ash Blake with 24:34 (PR), Christopher Phelan at 24:48 (PR), William Russell with 26:03 (PR), and Angus Beckett at 28:57 (PR).
As a team, the boys' times allowed for a first-place finish in the 3A school division.
Huskies remain unbeaten
in soccer
The Delta Husky soccer team went into its final home stand at 8-0 hoping to come out unbeaten after two matches against Tri-Valley. After a defensive start Friday evening, the Huskies began to put the ball into the net and remained unbeaten for the season at 10-0.
With one senior on the team, Coach Dave Schmidt had the opportunity to help develop next year’s team as well as strengthen this year’s team heading into the final month of the season.
In an email Schmidt said, “It was an awesome opportunity where all players saw playing time. We were able to see several players in different positions, which may become important later on.”
The Huskies won their nineth straight game Friday night with an abundance of goals spread across numerous players in a very unselfish effort of 15-2. Goals were scored by Captain Jake Hilton (6), LJ Clark (4), Gabe Haas (3), Patrick Attungana (1), and Josh Augustin (1). Assists came from LJ Clark, Gabe Haas, Jake Hilton, Iris Haas, and Josh Augustin.
This year’s lone senior, LJ Clark, was honored at halftime in a Senior Salute.
Saturday morning resulted in another win for Delta against Tri-Valley, bringing the team record to 10-0 in a 12-2 win.
Ukrainians escape war to Delta Junction
The effects of the war in the Ukraine has touched the local area in several ways. With a significant Ukraine and Russian ethnic population, numerous families have had direct impact from the war. In addition, the area has seen just under 50 refugees from Ukraine. These refugees have settled in our area mostly because of having a close family member who already resides here.
Refugees coming to our area is not a new occurrence. In the 1990s, a large number of refugees decided to move to Delta Junction independently of the government. This prompted the State of Alaska to initiate a program in conjunction with the federal government for refugee resettlement.
The refugee resettlement program has now existed in Alaska for more than 20 years.
Contrary to popular belief, Delta Junction does not have the highest concentration of Ukrainians in the state, as it comes in third. Anchorage and the MatSu hold the top spots.
The federal government instituted a new program in response to the huge number of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and country. This program, Uniting for Ukraine, is being sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security.
One of the big differences in this program from past processing of refugees is that private sponsorship is allowed and encouraged.
The makeup of the arriving refugees is roughly two-thirds female, as men who are aged between 18 and 64 must stay in Ukraine and fight against the takeover of their country.
The number of refugees coming to the area is expected to double over the next few months.
If anyone is interested in becoming a private sponsor for refugees, contact State Refugee Coordinator Issa Spatrisano at 907-222-7341.
Delta Elementary gets second nod as National Blue Ribbon School
Delta Elementary School (DES) has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for the second time by the U.S. Department of Education. Blue Ribbon Schools are public and private schools recognized for excellence in either overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Schools are nominated by the top education official in the state to submit an application for the award.
DES was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2007. Schools can be nominated and recognized once in a five-year period.
This year, 297 schools were recognized nationally, with two being from Alaska. In addition to DES, Huffman Elementary School in the Anchorage was also recognized. Nationally, three-fourths of the schools to be recognized were elementary schools. More than one-third were from rural or small towns areas.
Superintendent Shaun Streyle lauded the school and community for making the award possible.
“When you visit Delta Elementary School, it does not take long to understand why such a high honor was awarded to this school. The entire DES staff goes above and beyond to create a successful learning environment for every single student!” He went on to write in a news release, “I also want to congratulate the DES parents and the entire Delta Junction community. Your dedication, support, and relationship with the school is vital to the success of our schools, and a big part of this award! We can't do it without you! We sincerely thank you for your continued support of all of our schools!”
Principal Milt Hooton will be traveling to Washington D.C. in November to receive the formal award from the Department of Education.
Pogo submits application
for expansion
Northern Star Pogo has submitted an application to the Army Corps of Engineers to expand operation of the Pogo gold mine along the Goodpaster River. The application is to fill an additional 4.9 acres of wetlands.
The project consists of two wetland areas adjacent to the existing site. The dry stack tailings facility would be expanded by 2.6 acres by placing 5,000 cubic yards of fill material and a second 5,000 cubic yards of fill over 2.3 acres for expansion of the Road 8 and Ruen laydown area.
Non-mineralized rock from the property would be used as the fill material.
Pogo says the application will support an additional ten years of operation of the mine.
October
Community supports ALS service, but no consensus on how to fund the service
More than 100 residents turned out for a discussion on the future of emergency medical services in the community. The City of Delta Junction set up the meeting as a community-wide discussion on what level of service should be provided and how to fund such a service.
Around the country, emergency medical or EMS services are provided through very different models with varying levels of service. Some areas have entirely volunteer services, and some have only paid services. Some provide immediate response from staffed stations, and others provided only on-call responders.
From within those models comes a mix of service levels of paid and volunteer responders that provide basic life support (BLS) services and others that provide advanced life support (ALS) services, and a mix of service levels in between.
BLS services consist of basic first aid treatment and are sometimes referred to as “oxygen and diesel,” representing the limited amount of care a basic life support provider can perform – stabilize the patient and take them to a provider that can perform a higher level of care.
ALS services consist of advanced life support options that provide varying levels of medicines and treatments in the field to begin life saving measures prior to transportation to a higher level of provider.
The agencies that provide these services consist of municipal organizations, private nonprofits, private companies, and a mix of agencies.
Larger metropolitan areas have had emergency medical services since the mid 20th century that have moved from basic to improved and ultimately advanced life support in the field.
Many smaller or remote communities have often implemented services following a tragic event in the community.
In the community meeting, there seemed to be a consensus that the community needs the advanced life support services current being provided by Delta Medical Transport (DMT).
The need for ALS services wasn’t without desenters, but clearly a majority believe it is a needed service.
Locally, EMS services were traditionally provided by volunteers providing basic life support with individuals being transported to Family Medical Center (FMC) for initial treatment before being transported to Fairbanks if needed.
The challenge that developed is the lack of volunteers to respond to the initial calls and if a patient was treated at FMC with advanced care, a provider from FMC had to accompany the patient to the hospital in Fairbanks.
Tony White, owner of Delta Medical Transport, presented information at the beginning of the meeting as to how this issue was addressed and morphed into the current service.
The original contract called for DMT to provide an Advanced Life Support provider and for DMT to train volunteers in the community to reestablish the volunteer squad. DMT was to provide the service and bill patients and the city would supplement the service in the amount of $25,000 per year and provide facilities in the City Fire Station. The fee was then increased to $50,000 per year.
White explained some of the billing issues that are faced by EMS providers. The rates the company can charge are based upon Medicare and Medicaid rates unless services are provided on a cash basis to patients. Nationally, it is recognized that the rates paid by the government programs do not contribute enough to provide sustaining services.
White explained that the typical charge is for a patient to be transported to the hospital – which is the only time a patient can be charged – and is only partially paid by the government programs. A typical call, which is billed based upon a milage charge and care given, ranges between $2,000 and $2,500, but the programs only pay about $600 of that, and the additional charges can’t be collected from the patient.
“I am on their fee schedule,” White said, “I can’t go to the patient to collect the difference or Medicare will pull my number.”
In the case of private insurance, the payment is much closer to the billed amount, he said.
White explained that the service has been sustainable because of other contracts DMT possessed that underwrote the Delta Junction contract. He specifically pointed out 2014 as a year that DMT was involved in providing EMS to numerous wildland fires around the state, which provided funding to supplement the Delta Junction contract.
Late last year, the Whites came to the city and asked for an increase in the supplement to keep the service going. The Whites indicated increased operating costs – especially payroll costs – was placing the business in a position of not being able to provide services to the community. The City Council agreed on a $20,000 monthly supplement.
As the contract came up for renewal July 1, the Whites came back to the city to request additional supplemental funding. With grant funds available to provide an increase, Council agreed to a $50,000 a month supplement and a one-year renewal.
The city indicated that the grant was limited, and the new rate was not sustainable, which is what led to the meeting.
City council gets new, younger members
The October 2022 municipal election saw one of the largest turnouts in recent years.
It was reported that during the election process, both the City of Delta Junction and the Deltana Community Corporation ran out of ballots at least once.
For the City of Delta Junction, the typical number of voters who show up to vote is 60-70. In the recent election, 185 ballots were cast, including one questioned ballot.
In the unofficial preliminary results, for City Council Seat B, Pamela Rawson had 121 votes, Stormie Mitchell 41, Lance Stricklin 2, and Stan Musgrove, Travis Riesner, Doris Fales and Alan Levinson each had one vote.
For City Council Seat D, Igor Zaremba had 127 votes, incumbent council member Lou Heinbockel had 45, and Pam Rawson had 2 votes.
For City Council Seat G, Travis Riesner had 115 votes; former mayor, council member, and city administrator Mary Leith received 40 votes. Lance Stricklin had 20 votes, and Pamela Rawson one vote.
The unofficial results from the Deltana Community Corporation election were posted online showing that 142 residents voted.
For Director Seat C, Bryanna Wimberly received 121 votes, and there were three write-in votes.
For Director Seat G, Philip Dove received 121 votes.
Director Seat H was a write-in position. Hannah Henry received 14 votes. Lena Barladyan received 6, and Sherman Stebbins received 3. There were 27 other candidates that were written in receiving two or fewer votes.
For seat I, Hannah Henry received 74 votes, and Lena Barladyan received 58, with one write-in vote.
A changing of the guard
The post-election city council meeting resembled many of its predecessors. Every October, the election gets certified, and the new members are sworn into office.
The thing this time that appeared to be different from the past is that the newly elected council members were treated to words of praise. Former council member Sebastian Saarloos congratulated the three newly elected council members, Pam Rawson, Igor Zaremba, and Travis Riesner on their ability to get people out to vote for this election. He went on to encourage them to keep reaching out to those who helped them achieve the goal on being on the city council.
The meetings can be attended online via a zoom connection or heard over the radio at KDHS.
November
GVEA changing account management system
Golden Valley Electric Association offices have been closed on Fridays as the company trains employees and works to implement a new account management system.
The new system, called MyGVEA, can be accessed through the web, smartphone, or tablet as a single sign-on. There will be no need for separate logins to access the online portal and app. The system is scheduled to go live in January.
One benefit members will see is more predictable billing dates. One complaint that has been voiced in the past is that bills and payment dates very from month to month and cause problems for some members on limited incomes.
Customers will be able to report service issues with the new mobile app and contact customer service for requests or with any questions they have.
The new system will require some action by users who currently use autopay. Anyone using autopay will have to re-enroll to keep autopay active. GVEA says more information will be made available when the action is needed.
Current autopay is anticipated to be deactivated on December 30, with the new system coming online on January 9. Unfortunately, there will be some limitations on what payment services are available during the transition, and GVEA has said they will work with customers to minimize any issues associated with the changeover.
For more information, visit www.gvea.com/mygvea or call 907-452-1151.
December
Need to develop locally managed senior programs arises
Another meeting regarding the development of programs to provide local senior services was held at the Community Center on November 18. It was the final event in a series of six monthly meetings in which Darlene Supplee, Fairbanks Senior Center director, came to Delta Junction to offer her guidance and experience in identifying local needs and helping residents come together to find a way to meet those needs within our local community.
Following the statewide trend, the percentage of the population of Delta Junction that is classified as seniors is increasing. More people are now choosing to age in place, remaining at home as long as possible. This means that communities need ways to provide adequate services to their residents such as in-home care, extra transportation, home modifications, and access to prepared meals. Each community has unique needs and unique resources.
Delta Junction has a strong foundation of people willing to help others with their time and their resources. Organizing that help is key to creating a process that works for the community.
With Supplee’s guidance, a group of community members emerged ready to create a structured plan for Delta Junction, based in Delta and operated by local residents. Among those involved are many community leaders, including City Administrator Ken Greenleaf, Mayor J. W. Musgrove, and CEO of Hats of Wisdom, Josie Barry.
Discussions on how to structure and fund this venture often concluded with the realization that Delta seemed to lack a nonprofit entity that was eligible to receive donations and grant funds, while also managing the programs that would deliver services efficiently and reliably.
A significant contribution to the process came last month from Josie Barry, founder of Hats of Wisdom (HOW), a local non-profit organization that currently provides mental health counseling to Delta Junction. Barry has been aware of the local need for homecare services, for seniors as well as veterans and people with disabilities, ever since founding her organization in 2017. She proposed that HOW expand its scope so that it could provide the nonprofit structure that was identified as needed for the establishment of a local senior services program. More planning and community input is needed, as well as recruitment of volunteers. Barry has already scheduled a public meeting for December 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the senior center. All residents who are interested in volunteering or being involved in this process are encouraged to attend.
Also at this meeting, Supplee announced the status of two programs currently being offered here through the Fairbanks Senior Center.
The Fairbanks Senior Center has been providing meals to some Delta residents through their Meals on Wheels program, but due to a recent reduction in funding they must end their outreach to Delta, as of January 1. Several local seniors have been receiving seven prepared meals each week, brought in from Fairbanks through the Meals on Wheels program. This is the sort of program that it seems could be arranged locally when local resources are identified and utilized. This would entail finding an available approved kitchen facility, and volunteers to cook and deliver the meals. There was mention of applying directly for our own grant to help cover costs.
Another critical need in the Delta area is access to transportation services. This includes local rides to the store or doctor appointments, and rides to and from services only available in Fairbanks. Currently, the Fairbanks Senior Center administers grant funds to provide such transportation to the Delta area. Supplee has applied for grants on our behalf in the past, and recently received a $30,000 award. Barry has agreed to help create a transportation program here that could be managed along with other services under the HOW umbrella. Volunteers are already available to staff this program. Integration under HOW would provide a dedicated phone and dispatcher, and someone to coordinate the scheduling of drivers and client needs.
At least one individual at the meeting raised concerns about relying on grants instead of tapping into local, private funds. The individual stated that there are local residents with a “lot of money” who want to help but don’t want to be involved in these programs because of the way they are being structured now. Supplee simply rebutted that if there are people out there wanting to help, then they need to show up. Her implication was that anyone who has ideas or resources to contribute should step forward and share with the group.
Local residents who would be willing to volunteer are also sometimes put off by the need for doing formal background checks, taking fingerprints, and evaluating volunteers for suitability in some way. Volunteer background checks are now a requirement of most grants and most insurance policies. Any non-profit group that operates on public funds (either grants or private donations) has a responsibility to the public, called due diligence, to ensure that the people they serve are safe and not exposed to undue risk. After all, what sort of person do you want delivering meals or doing homecare for your elderly mother? There’s usually no problem with waiving formalities when everyone in a small town knows everyone else, but it’s a fact: Delta Junction is not that small any longer. It’s possible, though, if we work together to grow the programs we need from within our community, for Delta Junction to retain the small-town values that many people here cherish.
Some locals have said that they see the seeking of grant money and the establishment of formal nonprofit organizations as “big government” taking over. However, there is a middle ground, a different perspective to consider. In Delta, the nonprofit that has stepped forward (HOW) is a solely Delta Junction operation, not some big franchise from outside. Local participation in the programs being formed is and has been encouraged and needed. This is an opportunity to tailor the operations to be local, suitable to us, and sustainable within our community. Applying for federal or state grants can often be simply a steppingstone to getting a program established until local resources can be identified and tapped into.
Greenleaf praised Barry for stepping up and bringing her considerable experience and abilities to the table. He stated that Delta needs to develop programs like this to become a self-sufficient community.
As mentioned above, this was the last in a series of six meetings facilitated by Supplee. Many of the participants agree that developing a nonprofit group to address the various needs of local seniors is a reasonable and workable idea. They are moving ahead to work with Barry and Hats of Wisdom to bring this idea into being. Barry has plans to provide more opportunities for any interested community members to connect and get involved in this process.
Husky grapplers win second regional title
The Delta High School wrestling team went to Valdez to compete in the 2022 Denali Conference Tournament over the weekend. Winning regionals last year put pressure on the athletes and coaches to battle their way to the top. Perseverance, match upsets, and skill led the Delta High school wrestling team to win their second regional title. This accomplishment is in addition to Head Coach Dean Houchen receiving Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.
Oran Brown, Garrett Coen, Donovan Koba, and Steven Warren all took personal regional titles.