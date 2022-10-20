The Tuesday city council meeting resembled many of its predecessors going back for years. Every October, there are municipal elections for positions on the city council. The election gets certified, and the new members are sworn into office. The meetings have been that way for years, and that was the way it was this time.
The thing this time that appeared to be different from the past is that the newly elected council members were treated to words of praise. Former council member Sebastian Saarloos congratulated the three newly elected council members, Pam Rawson, Igor Zaremba and Travis Riesner on their ability to get people out to vote for this election. He went on to encourage them to keep reaching out to those who helped them achieve the goal on being on the city council.
Former mayor and current council member Pete Hallgren took a few moments to instruct the new members that their vote is just as good as any other member on the council even if they have been there for a very long time.
Hallgren continued that with all of his experience, the seven-council members come up with a much better product for the city than any single council member could do by themselves.
Rawson, Zaremba, and Riesner were all administered the oath of office during the council meeting even though their term officially does not begin until Monday.
All three new council members provided a short interview to share with the community who they are.
Pam Rawson moved to Delta from California primarily because she has children that reside in Delta. Pam said that she has three granddaughters here in Delta and she fell in love with Alaska many years ago. When the opportunity presented itself to her, she moved to Delta and loves every minute of it.
Rawson said that she loves being a part of this community and wants to better this community. She said that she is not a politician but rather a problem solver. Rawson shared that the issue with the ambulance service pushed her to want to join the council.
Igor Zaremba cares very much what is going on in this community as he is raising his family here and he does not have any plans to move. Zaremba felt the need to seek a position on the city council when he heard someone talking about the possibility of taxes. He is deeply concerned about the current state of the ambulance service. Zaremba feels that he wants to reach out to people in the entire area as good ideas don’t stop at the city line. He would also like to see more activities available for younger people and he promises to fully participate and voice his opinion at the city council table.
Travis Riesner grew up here in Alaska. With the exception of a short time he lived in Oregon, he has lived here his entire life. Risener said that his experience living in Oregon provided some very tangible perspective in his life. Riesner wants this area to stay free and he wants to help it grow in a productive way. He also shared that he is not in favor of a borough and feels it is his responsibility to maintain the freedom of this area for his children.
The city council meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at city hall. The meetings can be attended online via a zoom connection or over the radio at KDHS.