Between a sluggish FAA approval process and then the annual helicopter maintenance inspection coming due, Alaska Guardian Angels has not yet started operating the air ambulance service in Delta Junction.
“We got training flights out of the way. And then the calendar for the annual came due,” said Dane Melvin, owner of the service.
The annual inspection is rigorous and involves the complete removal of the helicopter’s skin and interior panels to check every moving part, of which Melvin explained there are many.
“It takes about eight days to do, but that’s part of the safety side of it,” he explained. “We know that everything’s 100 percent.”
The helicopter should be back in Delta Junction by next Friday, Melvin said.