Air ambulance services will start up a Delta-based operation in the coming weeks, said Dane Melvin, founder of Alaska Guardian Angels, which operates helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft throughout the state.
The focus for the air ambulance is for critical patients when time is of the essence. Alaska Guardian Angels will fly right to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“We’ll be flying direct to the hospital,” Melvin explained. “We’ll be able to go pick them up faster than trying to shuttle everybody around by ground. It’ll be about a 35-40 minute flight to the hospital.”
Tony White with Delta Medical Transport said his company is partnering with AGA to provide continuation of care for patients to fly on the helicopters out of Delta Junction. He said the advantage of having an air ambulance will be huge when ground transport would have to contend with expected road congestion with mine trucks from Tok running 365 days a year, plus the usual summer congestion from tourists and road construction.
“If we have the ability and the means to get critical patients up there quicker, we’re really doing them a disservice if we don’t,” said White.
“If it’s their patient, they will be able to go up to Fairbanks with them,” noted Melvin. “That way they’ll be able to provide continuation of care.”
Not only does the air ambulance provide a faster means of transport, it also allows ground crews to remain in town rather than be gone for the time it takes to go to Fairbanks and return to Delta, White explained. The helicopter will have about a two-hour turnaround time, which is about half of the ground ambulance.
AGA will stage a helicopter in Delta Junction in the area behind Delta Building Supply, Melvin said. It will take the helicopter just 10-12 minutes from notification to being in the air when a call comes. There will be a pilot and paramedic/rescue tech on site with the helicopter.
“We’ll be able to cover all the way down to Tok and all the way in between with that helicopter,” he noted.
The company will store fuel for the helicopter in Tok, Glennallen, and Delta. It has approximately 2.5 hours of flight time on one tank of fuel and will serve Tok and Glennallen along with Delta.
Melvin said there were 178 Advanced Life Support transports last year that could have been flown. That number does not include Fort Greely transports.
The cost to fly the air ambulance from Delta is around $50,000-60,000 if you don’t have health insurance. If insured, the individual has to pay a deductible.
“Most insurance companies don’t pay – most haggle,” he said.
To help alleviate that expense, AGA is offering a subscription service via their website alaskaguardianangels.com. The cost is $100 per year for an entire household. If a person has no insurance, the program covers the flight. If the person has insurance, it covers the deductible.
“Signing up is all online through our website,” noted Melvin.
AGA is based out of Birchwood Airport in Chugiak. The company was founded two years ago by Melvin.
“I come from 17 years of fire and EMS, search and rescue in Alaska,” he said. “Air ambulance will help fill the gap, fill the need in smaller communities.”
Melvin said he got the idea for the air ambulance service as he sat and listened to calls on the radio and heard there was no availability or where a helicopter could be used.
Getting help to who needs it as fast as possible is the company’s goal.
AGA is a 100% Alaska first responder owned and operated company, the only one out of the three air ambulances in Alaska with local FAA oversight.
Melvin said his company will also be giving back to the community.
“We will put some of the revenue generated to help make the EMS on the eastern side of Alaska more sustainable,” he said.
AGA operates a turbo helicopter and fixed wing aircraft in other parts of the state as well.
The helicopter will also be available for use in search and rescue operations, Melvin added.