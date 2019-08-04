According to a report from AutoInsurance.org, a site that provides insurance quotes, data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) shows Alaska as sixth for the country’s worst highways with 21 percent rated as poor, and 10th for the country’s worst bridges with 10 percent rated as poor. Despite the poor rating, Alaska has the country’s third highest funding per mile from the FHWA receiving $35.8 thousand, the national average is $12.4 thousand.
The full report can be seen at www.AutoInsurance.org/us-infrastructure-grade.study.