Looking for a change? Alaska's Department of Health has recently launched a campaign known as Fresh Start. This initiative aims to connect adult Alaskans with a variety of free programs that can assist them in improving their overall well-being at any point in their lives. These programs are designed to assist Alaskans in achieving a variety of health goals, including weight loss, blood sugar management to prevent or manage diabetes, blood pressure reduction, and smoking or vaping cessation. These programs are entirely free and provide coaching services to ensure that participants do not have to undertake the journey alone. These programs can be completed online, over the phone, or at one's own pace, making them ideal for individuals who are unable to participate in traditional in-person programs.
All of these free programs can be found at freshstart.alaska.gov. Thousands of Alaskans have already benefited from these programs. The online Fresh Start program that focuses on weight loss, for example, has resulted in a total weight loss of over 4,600 pounds among its participants.
If you or someone you know is interested in participating in a free health program, visit freshstart.alaska.gov to find the right one. If you have any questions or require printed materials, please contact doh.freshstart@alaska.gov.