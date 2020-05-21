Troopers report that an incident in the IGA grocery store Thursday afternoon resulted in one individual being injured.
In an online post, troopers say that Thomas Vanyeck had a verbal altercation with Heidi Richards. A witness said that Vanyeck made insulting comments about Richards. When Richards’ husband John Pinckley learned about the comments, troopers say he confronted Vanyeck. A fight ensued which resulted in injuries to Vanyeck.
Vanyeck was taken to the Family Medical Center in Delta Junction and later transported to Bassett Army Hospital in Fairbanks.
Troopers are still investigating the incident.