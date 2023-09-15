The area saw its first widespread below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, said National Weather Service Forecaster Ryan Metzger.
“With the minimum temperatures since midnight, there’s certainly a fair number of below freezing temperatures for low temperatures in the area around Delta,” he said. “Tok had 29. Birch Lake had 30.”
Though there have been pockets of below-freezing temperature earlier in the fall, this was the first widespread occurrence.
Historically, the first day of freezing for Delta is September 26 (recorded at the weather station at Allen Army Airfield).
“After the 8th of September is when the temperature usually falls into the 30s,” Metzger noted.
For the next couple of weeks, Metzter said the general trends show average precipitation and temperatures.
The first snowfall in the area will come later.
“I’d say probably in the first week of October,” he predicted.