The Sullivan Roadhouse Association is looking for volunteers who would be interested in being a part of the Sullivan Roadhouse Museum. The roadhouse, originally located across the Delta River, was part of the old Valdez Trail system that ran from Valdez to Fairbanks. Most of the roadhouses had succumbed to the ravages of time and nature with the Sullivan one of the few, if not the only one remaining, as a reminder of days gone by.
The roadhouse depends strictly on a volunteer force for its upkeep and day-to-day operations throughout the summer months.
Volunteer maintain the gardens to include planting, watering, weeding, and general maintenance of the grounds. Donations of flower and vegetable plants are also greatly appreciated. Maintenance and upkeep are projects the group likes to address during the summer and can always use extra hands. And, of course, spring and fall cleaning.
The museum opens its doors to the public on Memorial Day and generally closes in early September. Fill-in docents (volunteers who act as hosts) are always needed and welcomed. An amazing group of volunteers keep the museum open to travelers but occasionally do need days off. If you would like to be on the list to fill a slot, it would be appreciated.
Christmas at the roadhouse is another area of interest, and the volunteers who run that event appreciate help.
Other options might include public relations, grant writing, organizing, and overseeing events such as an appreciation luncheon and yard sales.
The roadhouse will have a Meet and Greet on Friday, May 19 from 1-3 p.m. to welcome folks interested in learning more about the roadhouse and volunteering. Returning volunteers are encouraged to attend.
The Sullivan Roadhouse Association is a non-profit organization that is cared for by a group of volunteers that see the value of having this museum in the heart of Delta Junction.
Please contact: Christy Roden 907-803-0266, Mike Farrar 907-798-7977, Kassie Farrar 907-987-7966, or Michele Trainor 907-750-0284 with any questions.