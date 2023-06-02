More than two years ago, shop instructor Gary Hall had an idea that many thought was way outside the realm of possibility. The idea that Hall had was to start a project with the Delta High School students that would take them on a learning adventure odyssey.
There were no existing building plans that would be used for this project. Everything was designed from the ground up. Hall used existing commercially produced watercraft as a rough guide for design and construction of an aluminum boat.
Fast forward to today, and Hall and the students had an amazing journey in creativity, problem solving, and fine motor skills as they have completed the original goal of building a boat – from scratch.
This boat was built with the plan of raffling it off to recover some of the costs of construction. There were just 2,000 tickets sold.
North Pole resident Sean Conley was the winner. Conley drives to Delta Junction daily, as he works on Fort Greely and has several family members in the Delta community.
There were roughly 50 people who came out to view the drawing of the winning ticket. Unfortunately, Conley was not one of those present. Delta High School Principal Michael Lee was able to call Conley who very quickly made his way to the high school parking lot where the drawing was held to claim his prize.
Conley was thrilled with his good luck and thanked all of the students and faculty that supported this great adventure in learning.