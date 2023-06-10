Jason Bowdre was on his way home to Delta from Fairbanks Friday evening when the neck on his trailer broke, forcing him to abandon it in a pullout on the Richardson Highway. When a friend went to retrieve it Saturday morning, the trailer was gone.
That was about 7:45 p.m. Friday, Bowdre said. He had to return to Fairbanks later Friday night, and he said the trailer was still there at 9:30 p.m. Someone posted a picture on Facebook and commented that the trailer was still there at almost 11 p.m.
“In 6-7 hours, somebody got to it,” he said.
The trailer is a 20-foot aluminum Polaris 4-place snowmachine trailer, double axel, Alaska license plate 2431RT.
“We were picking up building materials, but the trailer broke halfway home,” Bowdre said Saturday. “So we had to leave it. When we got back to it this morning, it was gone.”
Bowdre left the broken trailer at the pull-off near mile 296 of the Richardson Highway just north of Banner Creek where there is a scenic view of the Alaska Range. He was able to unload the building materials on the trailer into his pickup, so at least they were not stolen, he said.
“It’s kind of a generic trailer, but it’s got a broken neck,” he explained. “If someone did see it with a broken neck, it’d be pretty obvious it’s that trailer.”