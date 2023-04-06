On the morning of March 28, the Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to a burglary and theft incident at The Cave Wine Bar and Grille.
According to the initial investigation report, two individuals broke into the establishment around 2:30 a.m. and made off with a safe that contained a considerable amount of cash. The incident was reported to AST at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Brittany Clark with The Cave said the two individuals pried open the rear door of the establishment and went directly to the location where the safe was located and removed the safe.
They were “in and out in two minutes,” she said.
Nothing else was taken in the break-in.
The individuals wore hoodies and had their face covered, so they could not be identified from surveillance footage. They also wore gloves, Clark said.
Authorities are requesting anyone who may have information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. AST has issued a statement urging the public to contact the trooper dispatch center at 907-451-5100 with any information that could help them in their investigations.
AST says anyone with information can remain anonymous when reporting any information regarding the incident. Investigation into the case is still ongoing.
This is the second break-in in the IGA shopping center in as many months. The Beverage Cellar was burglarized on Feb. 4. when two individuals attempted to enter the establishment by breaking the front window but were not prepared to break the window enough to allow them to physically get inside the store. In that incident, they pulled some tobacco products out through the front window.
The two incidents are not believed to be related.