The Department of Natural Resources has banned all open fires on the Kenai Peninsula and in the Mat-Su, including camp fires, warming fires, the use of burn barrels, and charcoal grills. The Department has also extended the fire season statewide until the end of September. If burning is allowed again prior to Sept. 30, a burn permit will be required. The season normally ends Aug. 31.
The Department says the changes are in response to fire weather conditions, particularly in Southcentral where fires on the Kenai Peninsula and in the Mat-Su continue to occupy significant firefighting resources.