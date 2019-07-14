The Alaska Division of Forestry has lifted the campfire ban for the area north of the Alaska Range, including the Delta Junction area, as of noon on Sunday. The ban remains in effect for the areas south of the Alaska Range including Copper River Valley, Glennallen south to Valdez, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Municipality of Anchorage, and Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Burns requiring permits, including the use of burn barrels, are still prohibited for Delta Junction and other areas north of the Alaska Range. Questions should be directed to the Division of Forestry Delta Office at (907) 895-4225.
The Division encourages limited use of campfires where allowed and urges everyone to follow restrictions in place.
The Division said in a press release, “Even though the campfire closure has been lifted in the northern half of the state, people using camp, warming or cooking fires still need to be vigilant to ensure they are burning safely. Campfires must be less than 3 feet in diameter and you should have water and tools nearby to keep the fire in check. Fires should never be left unattended and must be completely extinguished before leaving the site. To do this, drown the fire repeatedly with water and stir it with a stick or shovel until it is cold to the touch. Any fires over 3 feet in diameter require a small-scale burn permit from the Alaska Division of Forestry.”
“Fire managers will continue to monitor conditions daily and adjust campfire closures and area burn permit suspensions as conditions change,” says the Division of Forestry.
There were 173 active wildfires burning in Alaska and more than 2,100 firefighting personnel were working to contain them as of Saturday.