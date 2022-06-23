City administrator Ken Greenleaf once again delivered his report in a clear and concise format during the city council meeting.
While Greenleaf delivered his report regarding several issues, one issue stood out from the rest.
The Delta Junction landfill had its beginnings in 2004/2005 and has been servicing members of the community ever since. The proper construction of the landfill provided the area a way of disposing of trash and rubbish in a safe and environmentally friendly and responsible way.
Even though Greenleaf is not new to this community, he is still relatively new to the position of city administrator. He has been looking at all of the city operations and evaluating them on what is going well and how the city can further improve.
As part of his continuing evaluations, Greenleaf invited personnel from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to come and visit the landfill and offer a courtesy insight into how the operation is achieving its mission. Greenleaf did say that things did not look too bad, but there are always things that we can do better and be more cognizant of the operation.
For many years, the City Council had lamented that the landfill was costing more than it was taking in. In the past few years, that trend has turned around and the city is now making money on the landfill. The only problem with business being good at the landfill is that it is filling up more quickly than expected. The city originally only constructed one of the two planned and engineered landfill site cells.
“The landfill is filling up fast and within the next six months the city will need to allocate funds to get started on the second landfill pit cell construction,” said Greenleaf.
He went on to present the issue to the council that the city should begin the process of determining where the next landfill will be located once the second cell has been completed and filled to capacity.
While the city of Delta Junction is slowly growing, the population of the entire area is growing, and homes are being built. The demand for the landfill will continue to grow as well.