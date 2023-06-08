The current City of Delta Junction landfill first began operation in 2005. Part of the plan for the landfill was to not only service the residents of Delta Junction and the surrounding area, but also to be a service that would be offered to Fort Greely to help manage their non-hazardous waste. The agreement with Fort Greely fell through, and the use of the landfill was lower than expected.
As the landfill was being engineered and constructed, the plan included two cells for garbage. Cell one was completed with the plan that cell two would be prepared to receive local refuse once the first cell was filled.
According to City Administrator Ken Greenleaf, cell one is near the end of its life with roughly five months until it will be filled to capacity based upon information he has from the Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the regulation of the landfill.
Greenleaf did also add that with the proper compactor, a little more time might be achieved by lowering the level of trash in the pit.
Looking at a potential November close date of the first cell, the urgency to get the second cell prepared to receive trash has become a high priority for the city.
In order for the second cell to be ready to receive local garbage, there remains approximately 280,000 cubic yards of dirt and rocks that need to be excavated from the area to form the pit. City staff has already begun excavation of the new pit.
On Tuesday the city council awarded a contract to Tenderfoot Gold (Tenderfoot Gold, LLC) for continued excavation of the landfill site. The contract price was $175,000.
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, former city council member Sherman Stebbins addressed the council. Although Stebbins no longer resides within the city boundaries, he posed questions about the planned awarding of the contract to finish digging the Landfill Cell II expansion.
Stebbins was under the impression that this contract was being awarded under an emergency ordinance, but Mayor JW Musgrove quickly pointed out that this contract was being considered to be a professional services procurement and was not subject to the formal bidding process.
Musgrove stated, “There was no emergency clause for this contract. It is a professional services contract.”
Musgrove illustrated that the city has used the professional services clause in the city ordinances to hire the Law Offices of Guess & Rudd, city attorney, James Dewitt, as well as Delta Medical Transport.
The professional services clause in the city ordinances allows the council to side-step the bidding process. The clause states, “Professional or consultant services (such as legal, medical, or education services)” is exempt from the formal bidding process.
The State of Alaska Procurement Code defines professional services in AS 36.30.990 as “professional, technical, or consultant's services that are predominantly intellectual in character, result in the production of a report or the completion of a task, and include analysis, evaluation, prediction, planning, or recommendation.”
The use of the term “professional” is somewhat vague and subject to a city’s own interpretation so long as it falls within specific legislation and past rulings from the courts.
According to multiple online sources, in the United States, the term "professional services" generally refers to specialized services provided by individuals or firms possessing expertise in a particular field. These services often require advanced knowledge, skill, or judgment and are typically provided by licensed professionals such as attorneys, architects, engineers, consultants, and other similar occupations.
Alaska law and court rulings tend to lean toward a professional as being someone certified or licensed in a particular field. For example, Alaska Statute 09.20.185 speaks to expert witnesses in court cases. Several factors are listed as to what constitutes an expert witness, and the statute refers to someone who is licensed or “certified by a board recognized by the state as having acknowledged expertise and training directly related to the particular field or matter at issue.”
AS 36.30.560 address the filing of protests for the awards of contracts and specifically lists professional services as different from services, construction – such as excavating a pit – and other similar activities.
“An interested party may protest the award of a contract, the proposed award of a contract, or a solicitation for supplies, services, professional services, or construction by an agency.” AS 36.30.560.
Stebbins also queried the council about the fact that the person who will be awarded the contract to complete the landfill cell excavation is currently a city employee and is married to the person who maintains the city’s finances as a conflict of interest especially in light of no competitive bidding process.
Stebbins expressed frustration with the inconsistent application of ordinances that govern city purchases and the professional services exemption to the bidding process and questioned the possible conflict of interest in the contract award.
The City of Delta Junction has ordinances that are supposed to be followed for procurement of the “Acquisition of Supplies, Equipment, or Services” with different increasing requirements for different dollar level expenditures.
Part of the requirements for acquisitions of $25,000 or more includes a formal bid procedure.
Formal bidding as a part of significant governmental spending was developed as policy to prevent graft and the awarding of contracts influenced by outside forces and is a long-standing condition of governmental spending in the United States.
In an article for the International City Managers Association, Bob Bland, a professor and chair of the Department of Administration at the University of North Texas, wrote, “In the case of negotiation, state or local law might specify the circumstances in which a local government or state agency can identify a qualified provider and negotiate directly with that vendor on the terms of the agreement. Professional service providers, such as management consultants, architects, and legal counsel, are often selected through a negotiation process. At other times, governments seek a sole-source agreement (or no-bid contract) because there is only one qualified supplier or, because of the urgency of the situation, selecting a vendor through competitive bidding is not feasible. Such agreements are often met with public skepticism. Some of the most controversial were several no-bid contracts awarded by the U.S. Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to subsidiaries of the Halliburton Company in the conduct of the war in Iraq and the war on terrorism.”
When asked about the possibility of Landfill Cell I being closed before Cell II is ready, City Administrator Ken Greenleaf commented that there is a portion of Cell II that has already been dug down to the appropriate depth and could conceivably be able to receive trash.
Greenleaf went on to say that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has been working with the city on the landfill issue and may allow the city to begin placing trash in Cell II before the cell is officially been licensed.