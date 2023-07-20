The Delta Junction City Council had a discussion at its last meeting about landfill rates. Currently, the rate is 8¢/pound or $160/ton. This has been the rate since the last rate increase in 2015.
Council Member Pete Hallgren expressed concern about the landfill being self-sustaining and looking into the future needs and locations for new landfill placements. An ongoing concern is for the proper equipment and repair of equipment needed to operate the landfill as well as the monitoring and closing of the landfill once it has reached final licensed capacity.
Hallgren offered a comparison between Delta Junction and Fairbanks North Star Borough solid waste rates.
FNSB accepts residential solid waste free of charge and commercial solid waste at $137/ton. Solid waste accepted by FNSB that was generated outside the borough is charged a rate of $274/ton.
Hallgren commented that if Delta Junction residents had to haul their trash to FNSB landfill for disposal, it would be at the $274/ton rate. Hallgren noted that some people from Delta haul their trash to the Salcha transfer site and dispose of it there at no cost. This action is not lawful, as non-borough residents are barred from using FNSB transfer sites.
Hallgren suggested that an increase in rates would help the city better manage the landfill’s many expenses.
“I am not suggesting that the city increase the rates to the FNSB rate of $274,” he pointed out.
Hallgren also noted that his personal trash collection rates were just raised, and if the city chooses to raise the rates at the landfill, he may be looking at another increase in trash collection rates.
The city council decided to do more research on the costs of the landfill and report back at a later meeting.