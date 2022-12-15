The city has been experiencing some concerns about being able to keep the city buildings heated, especially as we are entering the coldest portion of the year. The concerns revolve around being able to keep the fuel tanks filled.
The city entered into a three-year contract with Vitus Energy from Tok to supply heating fuel to the City of Delta Junction. This contract was from April 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024.
During this period, there have been multiple incidents where the city buildings have been placed in jeopardy of running out of fuel.
Vitus has been delivering fuel to the city buildings but, according to the city, have only been partially filling the tanks. While it would appear that the city was being serviced regularly, they were not being fully serviced. Recently seven of the nine City facilities ran out of fuel after having been serviced two weeks prior.
With the drop of temperatures, the demand for heating fuel is greatly increased. In the last 60 days, the city has had to send their employees to purchase heating fuel from local providers because a city facility had run out. The city has also been able to order fuel recently to fill their tanks from local suppliers.
The city plans to terminate the fuel contract with Vitus Energy after a final contract review with the city attorney.