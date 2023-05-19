Delta High School and Alaska Homeschool celebrated their graduation ceremony on Thursday evening in the Delta High School Gymnasium. A total of 49 deserving graduates were honored with well-deserved diplomas, with School Board President Dana Mock conferring 24 diplomas to Delta High School graduates and 25 to Alaska Homeschool graduates.
Dean Houchen gave an inspiring graduation address. Additionally, the remarkable accomplishments of Salutatorian Nataliya Koval and Valedictorian Jersey Glass were acknowledged, as they shared their insightful thoughts and words of wisdom with their fellow graduates and attendees during this momentous occasion.
Graduates are:
Delta High School: Heyli Nicole Acosta Bonillam, Ethan Michael Adams, Josephine Ann Ahlers, *Alora Nicole Anderson, Aidan Joshua Bullard, Leunda George Clark, Sofia Dobrova, Noah-Alexander K. Wilson, Jared Durfee Gilbert, *Jersey Jasmyn Glass, Nevaeh Rose Glass, Sergey Sergeyevich Grechkin, Brock Jedrick Harris, Orrin Olson Hicks, Jordyn Rae Hill, Nataliya Vladimirovna Koval, *Viktor Vladimirovich Koval, Cutter Luke Stockwell, Justin Lee Terry, Tim Yuriyevich Tymofeyenko, Ava Marriah Vandegrift, Genesis Maleyah Vargas, Mark Thomas West, Julian-Ramon Kala'eokekai Kahoali'i-Perez Wilson.
Alaska Homeschool: Abigail Rachel Baldynyuk, Joshua Immanuel Augustin, Solomon A Bogdanov, Garrett Vincent Coen, Breanna Alyss Dawe, Nicholas Cody Denton, Heidi Lynn Ellis, Kaitlin Denise Grapengeter, *Rebecca Carlene Howel, Brendan Thomas Hudgin, Caydon William Mathew Jones, Donovan McKay Koba, Kathy Jessika Kravets, *Zion Howard Lester, Viktor-Paul V Linnik, Daniel Paul Magee, Yaroslav V Malyk, Christiana Faith McCall, Gabrielle Paige Merie Packard, Andrey Andreyevich Sidorenko, Timothy Andreyevich Sidorenko, Karolena Milagros Tatarenko, Benjamin Dmitriy Trofimov, Michael Morgan Visser, Steven Peter Warren.
Graduates receiving roses had the highest GPAs in their class. Graduates denoted with a * are recipients of the Alaska Performance Scholarship. Green cords indicate two or more years of Student Council Yellow stole represents members of National Honors Society.
Graduates celebrated following the ceremony with a procession of vehicles through town.