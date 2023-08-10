A change in the prevailing weather pattern meant firefighters staffing area fires were able to make some headway. Cooler, wetter weather kept fire behavior moderated, said Fire Public Information Officer Jacob Welsh.
“All the fires here in the area were less active,” he noted. “The cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity kept everything at bay.”
There are no evacuation orders in the Delta area at this time.
On the Pogo Mine Road Fire (#191), crews were able to do some work on the fire’s edge, Welsh said. The fire did spot across the pipeline corridor, but they dropped water from a helicopter to keep it in check.
“Overall, fire growth was minimal compared to what it had been,” he said.
Even so, Fire #191 continues to grow.
According to an update on Wednesday from Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, the fire has crossed Shaw Creek and continues burning to the south, and is currently three to four miles away from Quartz Lake. In some places, the fire is also less than one mile to the Richardson Highway.
“The fire is moving slow right now with the weather conditions, and we are working on trying to get that buttoned up so it doesn’t affect Quartz Lake,” said Fire Management Officer Michael Goyette in a video posted on Wednesday.
On the Mt. Hayes Fire (#299), crews had a chance to put a dozer line in from the Gerstle Fields to the Gerstle River, Welsh reported. They will finish a secondary line in the same area to keep the fire from moving north to the Richardson Highway.
“It’s still active where it jumped the Gerstle to the east,” he added.
Crews are still assessing what they can do to keep it from continuing to spread east, including using aircraft if visibility is good enough.
There was positive news from the Delta Fire (#221). Smokejumpers who had been dropped in two days ago were able to come off the fire, Welsh said. Fire behavior there has moderated, and structure protection is in place.
“The overall strategy is trying to protect infrastructure, private property, and ensure firefighters’ safety,” Welsh explained. “Pogo Mine is mainly structure protection. Mt. Hayes Fire, we’re trying to keep that fire from going to the north to the Richardson Highway.”
Though the weather conditions are helping, Welsh emphasized that the fire season is not over yet.
“We’ve hit this little pattern of cooler weather, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of fire season. There’s still a lot of fire on the landscape,” he said.
Goyette added that this weather will not put the fires completely out.
“Be aware that even though we have cool and wet conditions now, those conditions could change in the next week or two,” he cautioned.
An incident management team is coming in to work the Pogo and Mt. Hayes Fires, giving local staff a chance to focus their efforts in other directions.
With smokey conditions expected to persist in the Delta Junction area, Goyette cautions residents and visitors to take precautions regarding health, visibility, and driving impacts. For more information about air quality, please visit https://dec.alaska.gov/air/.
The Delta Community Library has an air quality monitor, and information from it is available online at purpleair.com, search using Delta’s zip code 99737.