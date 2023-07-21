The Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery will open continuously through midnight Sunday, July 30.
The Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery is managed under direction of the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Management Plan (5 AAC 77.591). The plan establishes the season from June 7 through September 30 and directs the department to establish weekly periods based on Miles Lake sonar counts. During July 10-16, there were 136,460 salmon counted past the Miles Lake sonar. The preseason projection for this period is 35,819 salmon, resulting in a surplus of 100,641 salmon. Based on Copper River sockeye salmon migratory timing and the previous three-year average harvest and participation rates, there are sufficient numbers of salmon available to allow 168 hours of fishing time during the week of July 24-30, resulting in an increase of 36 hours from the preseason schedule.