City Administrator Mary Leith presented information to the City Council from an email she received from the Fairbanks North Star Borough about a planned aerial mapping of the area. The Borough and Golden Valley Electric are looking to improve and enhance their current mapping resources.
The Borough contacted the City to see if they would like to also be able to utilize the new aerial mapping.
Golden Valley Electric is interested in being able to have better mapping in order to better serve their existing customers as well as provide better service to new customers.
After the aerial mapping topic was disclosed during the council meeting, there was a significant amount of concern among local residents on social media who value their privacy. One social media post queried, “if you have a boat, camper, or car collection that nobody can see or knows you have, they will be able to see it after this.” The post went on to say, “criminals need help searching for victims?”
The reason that the City of Delta Junction would be interested in this new aerial mapping is that the City is the local agency that is responsible for assigning addresses to all new construction projects in the area. That area extends from the Tenderfoot all the way through Delta and down the highways as far as Trim’s Camp to the south and Dry Creek to the east.
In order for Golden Valley to deliver new electric service to a property, it must have an official address. Throughout the Delta area as well as much of Alaska, many homes that were built many years ago do not have house numbers. Often times, real estate listings will show a property with no physical address as NHN (No House Number) Cranberry Lane.
Currently anyone with a computer can access satellite imagery available on the internet for little or no cost. While the available resolution for these images is impressive from a distance that is not the case when you try to zoom in for a better view.
Part of the reason for this lack of definition is the quality of the camera and its distance from the ground during satellite imagery.
Aerial mapping has the advantage of taking pictures much closer to the ground and being more accurate. With the continual improvements in GPS technology, not only are the images much sharper, the exact location of the images can be determined to within an inch.
Because this plan for the aerial mapping is being conducted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Golden Valle Electric, it will take place regardless whether the City of Delta Junction decides to purchase a license to use and view the images. Leith estimated the cost for Delta to use these new images would be between $3,000 - $4,000.