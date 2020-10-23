Hallgren and Prestegard sworn in

Returning Council Member Pete Hallgren (left) and newly elected Council Member Michael Prestegard (right) are sworn in Tuesday night.

 Tim Holoday

Council Member Pete Hallgren and newly elected Council Member Michael Prestegard were sworn in Tuesday night. Hallgren is returning to the council and Prestegard was elected to fill the seat vacated by Audrey Brown who chose not to run again.