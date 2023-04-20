“We are excited to announce that we are now home to the newest Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association in Alaska and the only one on the mainland!” announced Adrienne Lyons, who has been involved in the sport for a number of years and was instrumental in forming the new club, Alaska Midnight Sun Shooters, along with husband John Lyons and mother Vel Weger.
“We’ve been talking about it for several years now,” Lyons added.
According to the association’s website, Cow-boy Mounted Shooting Association, mounted shooting is the fastest growing equestrian sport in the nation. Mounted contestants compete in this fast action timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. There are a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional. Competitors shoot blanks at inflated balloons arranged in a pattern.
“You’ve got to be within 20 feet to pop the balloon,” said Lyons. It sounds like it’s an easy task to get within 20 feet, but she explained further that the horses are trotting or cantering, and 20 feet is not so close when you factor in the pace.
Riders will begin practicing as soon as the snow is melted, and the club will have an event at the Deltana Fair, which is July 21-23. It will be either Friday afternoon or Saturday, depending on when Lyons can find volunteers and the number of participants.
“The sooner the snow’s gone, the sooner we can get in the arena and get practicing,” she said.
Lyons noted that Granite View Sports & Gifts has been a huge help. “They are on board to help out however they can. We put in our official order for blanks last week,” she reported.
The first step for new mounted shooters is to show that they and their mount are firearm savvy. There are range safety officers for the events, and riders start slowly with just primers, then half load, then full load of powder.
It’s not the sound that spooks them, it’s the smoke,” Lyons explained. But she noted that riders and their horses wear earplugs for the events.
Competitors are required to dress in Western-style clothing and cowboy hats. Many choose to dress in period clothing from the 1800s and use reproduction pistols.
The association’s website specifies the types of firearms competitors may use.
“Mounted shooters use .45 caliber single action revolvers like those used in the late 1800s. Single action revolvers must be cocked each time before firing by drawing the hammer back…. Only fixed sight single action revolvers of .45 Colt caliber, designed prior to 1898, or reproductions thereof, shall be allowed in CMSA competitions.”
Interest has been shown from the Mat-Su Valley and Fairbanks as well as locally, Lyons said. In 2009, there was cowboy mounted shooting at the Deltana Fair.
“There’s probably a good 40-50 people that routinely chime in on the group chats, so we’re hoping we’ll have a great turnout,” she explained.
“Hopefully we can get the whole range of ages. Even if it’s just a handful of us, that’ll give us extra time to practice,” she concluded.
For more information about Alaska Midnight Sun Shooters, find them on Facebook, visit www.deltana fair.com/dfa-riding-club, or call 907-895-FAIR.