Delta Junction Area COVID-19 Status Information
Updated April 16, 8 a.m.
This new section is being provided to keep Delta area residents up to date on local services in the community and provide a source of local information about the pandemic.
The information presented is as accurate and current as we have been able to obtain. We hope it will help you be informed as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be updated regularly – at least once per day. If you have corrections or suggestions, please email them to news@deltawindonline.com or send us a message on Facebook @Delta Wind.
Under state order, individuals are to remain at home except for the provision of essential services or to obtain food or other essential needs. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Individuals are to maintain social distancing of six feet of separation between those not living in the same family unit. Travel between communities is also prohibited.
There has been currently one confirmed case of Coronavirus in Delta Junction.
Businesses
Food – Takeout Only
Alaskan Steakhouse
Open Monday-Sunday 6:00 a.m. - 8:00p.m.
(907) 895-5175
Clearwater Lodge
Open day to day – Check for updates on Facebook
(907) 895-5152
Delta Clearwater Moose Lodge
Closed until further notice.
Delta Petro Wash
Normal Hours, 24-hours a day seven days a week. Call to order pizza in advance.
(907) 895-5073.
IGA Food Cache
Monday -Thursday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Deli Hours vary.
Requesting people to shop earlier in the day to reduce crowding in the store in the afternoons.
(907) 895-4653.
Sloan's Restaurant
Open for takeout service only Monday thru Sunday 4-8 p.m.
(907) 895-1040.
The Cave
Open for carryout service Monday thru Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(907) 895-1074.
The Fire Food Truck
Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(907) 888-6619.
Trophy Lodge
Closed
Coffee Shops – Takeout Only
IGA Food Cache Coffee Shop
Hours vary.
(907) 895-4653.
Higher Grounds
Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(907) 895-4990.
Jitter Junction
Closed
Medical
All emergency services are available and functioning as normal. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Non-emergent care is limited. Call before going to a facility.
Arctic Chiropractic and Physical Therapy
Open regular hours by appoint only. No massage therapy.
(907) 895-5055.
Family Medical Center
Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday 8:30 a.m. – Noon
Patients are still being seen in person with screening prior to entering the building. Patients are also being seen via live tele-medicine with Family Medical Center.
(907) 895-5100
Interior Alaska Medical Clinic
Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Clinic Pharmacy will be closed on April 10 & 11 in observance of Good Friday and Holy Saturday.
Patients must call the clinic prior to being allowed to enter and will be directed to the proper door for service.
(907) 895-6233
The Delta Dentist
Due to COVID-19 Health Mandate all dentists are required to postpone any non-emergency care for the next month.
To abide by this mandate and maintain a safe environment for our team and patients, we will be canceling all elective/routine procedures from March 20th thru April 20th. If you currently have an appointment within these dates we will be contacting you to reschedule once we are open for normal operation.
The office will remain open for emergency dental care however by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling or texting the office.
(907) 895-2200.
Timbercrest Dental
Office Closure Update
Due to COVID-19, the Governor has issued a Health Mandate effective March 19th that all dentists must postpone any non-emergency care for the next month.
Our office had already planned to close for 2-3 weeks for the safety of our team and patients, but must comply with this mandate. We have cancelled all elective/routine procedures from March 19th through April 15th. If you have an appointment within these dates, our staff will be contacting you to reschedule.
The office will be available for emergency dental care by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the office.
(907) 895-4274.
Other
Alaska Communications
Will waive late fees and not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cable Guy Towing and Recovery
Open 24 hours. Phone (907) 895-4869
Delta Accommodations & Alaska Country Inn
Reservations accepted over the phone. Front desk is staffed from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily although front desk not accessible due to social distancing restrictions. Assistance is available by phone 24/7.
(907) 895-4667
Delta Power Sports
Open regular hours. Tuesday thru Saturday
(907) 895-2006
Diamond Willow Inn
Front Desk open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines are strictly observed.
(907) 895-7400
Delta Building Supply
Observing social distancing within the store and a maximum of 15 people allowed in the store at any given time. If customers place and pay for orders over the phone, items will be delivered to your car upon arrival.
Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(907) 895-4663
Granite View Sports and Gifts
Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday – Monday Closed
Taking orders over the phone. Front door will be closed. Will deliver to customer car outside. Firearm transfers will proceed as usual, but customers will fill out paperwork in their vehicles, will run the background check and proceed.
907-895-4990
GVEA
Offices located in Fairbanks, Delta and Nenana are temporarily closed to the public. For assistance with signing up for service, disconnecting service or account management, members can contact our service representatives by phone at 907-452-1151 (or 800-770-4832) between 8am and 5pm Monday through Friday.
GVEA has suspended disconnects for non-payment and late fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interior Hardware
Observing social distancing within the store and a maximum of six customers in the store at a time. If customers place and pay for orders over the phone, items will be delivered to your car upon arrival.
Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday - 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
(907) 895-4223
Mount McKinley Bank
Drive-thru open for all normal transactions
Monday – Friday 9:00a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Transactions requiring personal assistance are by appointment only.
(907) 895-4350
Wells Fargo Bank
Bank customers will be allowed into the lobby at the rate of one customer per teller (two tellers=two customers that can be in the bank at a time). Transactions with a personal banker are by appointment only.
(907) 895-4691
Government
City of Delta Junction
City hall closed. Some services available over the phone.
(907) 895-4656
Cooperative Extension Service
Closed
Schools
Delta Greely Schools
Online distance learning
Delta Elementary School (907) 895-4696
Delta Junior High School (907) 895-5165
Delta High School (907) 895-4460
Raven Homeschool
Office closed.
(907) 895-2280
State of Alaska
Division of Motor Vehicles
All DMV lobbies have been closed and the DMV office is serving customers through appointment only. DMV is encouraging those qualified applicants whose license expires during the COVID-19 outbreak period to request a temporary license through their website. The deadline for enforcement of REAL ID’s is being delayed one year to alleviate crowding at DMV offices. The new deadline is October 1, 2021. Delta Junction DMV office (907) 895-4424.
Federal Government
Post Office
Open for business as usual. Window hours 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Lobby open 24 hours.
(907) 895-4601.
US Canada Border Crossing
United States and Canada are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders. “Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.
Entry into Alaska
All individuals must register and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Fort Greely
Family and MWR passes have been suspended to help reduce the number of personnel accessing the base at any given time. This decision will be reassessed no earlier than April 30.
Dining Facility
Open regular business hours for takeout service.
Aurora Community Activates Center (CAC)
Closed except for pick-up of food from the Fahrenheit Bar & Grille which is open normal hours for carry-out only. Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Orders should be called in to (907) 873-4781.
Army Community Services
Providing services via telework.
Call (907) 873-2479
Auto Skills Center
Closed.
Child & Youth Services
Closed until further notice.
Pool/Aquatics
Open regular hours for lap swim only. Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Closed to FMWR pass holders.
Fitness Rooms and PRTF (Indoor Track)
Open regular business hours.
Steam Room and Sauna
Closed.
Outdoor Recreation
Closed.
Miscellaneous
Partners for Progress – Delta Career Advancement Center
Closed.
(907) 895-4605