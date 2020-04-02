A rumor is circulating that Delta Junction and Fort Greely has its first case of the Coronavirus. There has been no confirmation by officials as of 4 p.m.
A post on Facebook by Lisa Hawn says that she received the information from a “reliable source.” Attempts to contact Hawn through Facebook have been unsuccessful.
Public affairs at Fort Greely says they cannot comment, and all such requests must go the Department of Defense (DOD). Attempts to reach DOD have not been successful.
Staff at Family Medical Center and Interior Alaska Medical Clinic refused to comment when asked about the issue.
We will update this story when confirmed information becomes available.